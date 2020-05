© Reuters / Kyle Grillot



Coastal states are facing a salty insurrection as warming temperatures send lockdown-weary citizens running for the beaches. Faced with seemingly arbitrary closures, thousands of would-be sunbathers became protesters.There were no arrests made at Huntington Beach after beachgoers defied Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order closing all beaches across Orange County in the name of the ever-present threat of coronavirus. Police and lifeguards were there, and a helicopter barked loud warnings that the beaches were closed, but not a single citation was issued, according to the city's public information officer.Will O'Neill, mayor of Orange County's Newport Beach, accused Newsom of overstepping his constitutional authority with the executive order, pointing to the county's low Covid-19 death rate - just 52 people have died with the virus, out of 2,743 confirmed cases as of Sunday - and suggesting the beach closure was singled out on the basis of an outbreak of public shaming instead. Photos appearing to show Newport Beach packed with people the previous weekend had elicited a public reprimand from Newsom, even as authorities insisted that the photos were misleading, and the closure was imposed after the city defiantly voted to keep its beaches open.While mainstream media focused its efforts on depicting the Orange County protesters as an unruly horde of flag-waving "deplorables," smaller protests took place in San Francisco - hardly a Republican hotspot - and San Diego calling for an end to the lockdowns. Meanwhile, several northern California counties with just a handful of Covid-19 cases between them have begun quietly reopening despite the governor's stay-at-home order.Even New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, is chafing under the continuing restrictions, as with no end in sight to the local lockdown - Mayor Bill de Blasio has hinted it could last through the summer - a spate of unseasonably warm weather drove people to abandon their solitary confinement and seek some sunlight in the city's beaches and parks. Hundreds thronged to Coney Island on Sunday, most wearing masks and keeping a semblance of social distancing even as concessions and beach bathrooms were closed in a low-key attempt to keep people from lingering.Florida and South Carolina have gone the opposite route - beaches there began reopening in mid-April, and even "non-essential" businesses have begun reopening following the lifting of the federal restrictions. In Florida, any protests are from people opposed to ending the lockdowns - one man was reprimanded by locals on Friday for walking up and down Miramar Beach dressed in a Grim Reaper costume. While some experts insist rushing to lift lockdowns will create a spike in cases, soaring unemployment numbers and the cratering economy have convinced many states' leaders that it's a risk worth taking.