There will probably be another wave of COVID-19.

When the second wave starts, expect another period of lockdown.

In his wildly popular March 19 article in Medium, "Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance," Tomas Pueyo correctly predicted the national lockdown, which he called the hammer, and said it would lead to a new phase, which he called the dance, in which essential parts of the economy could reopen, including some schools and some factories with skeleton crews.



Every epidemiological model envisions something like the dance. Each assumes the virus will blossom every time too many hosts emerge and force another lockdown. Then the cycle repeats. On the models, the curves of rising and falling deaths resemble a row of shark teeth.



Surges are inevitable, the models predict, even when stadiums, churches, theaters, bars and restaurants remain closed, all travelers from abroad are quarantined for 14 days, and domestic travel is tightly restricted to prevent high-intensity areas from reinfecting low-intensity ones.



The tighter the restrictions, experts say, the fewer the deaths and the longer the periods between lockdowns. Most models assume states will eventually do widespread temperature checks, rapid testing and contact tracing, as is routine in Asia. (source)

What do you wish you'd done differently?

Is there anything you wish you'd done differently?

What food did you run out of the fastest?

Were there non-food supplies you didn't think to buy?

Was there anything that broke and you didn't have the necessary tools or supplies to repair it?

About what item did you think, "Dang, I wish I had XXXXXX?"

Were there people who hunkered down with you who made things difficult or unpleasant? How can you make it better with those folks in the future? And will you even want them to come over next time?

Are there things you could have prepared to keep your kids or other family members more content?

What are the things you were satisfied with?

You had enough in your emergency fund to cover any shortfalls.

You were able to make tasty, nutritious, and filling meals from your supplies.

You didn't need to leave the house for X amount of time for groceries.

You and your family bonded and enjoyed spending this time together.

You discovered your group worked really well together.

You did something productive with your time at home.

Make some notes.

Get more ingredients for favorite meals.

Restock your pantry so you can hunker down for a couple of months.

Get a larger quantity of the things you ran out of first.

Get any needed tools and repair materials.

Grab multiples of the things you may have forgotten like shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, etc.

Get some things to stash away for future entertainment purposes.

Figure out how to extricate yourself from partnerships that didn't work.

For partnerships that did work, make sure they're on the same page for next time around.

Do an inventory of supplies so you can replenish the things you used.

Look at your budget.

Be sure to take advantage of whatever the government is offering in the way of financial assistance. (Get more information on that right here.)

Talk to your creditors and see if they'll work with you.

Try a month of flat-broke eating. to put aside some cash for stockpiling.

Add just a few extra things per week. You might not want to bother waiting for sales - a lot of companies are not planning on doing promotions any time soon.

Don't spend frivolously. I know it feels like we're just about to get out of prison, but if you go and spend hundreds of dollars eating at restaurants, you're really going to regret it when the next lockdown rolls around and you don't have enough supplies.

See if there are any fixed expenses you can cut.

What should you get for the second wave?

Toilet paper (the gold bars of the coronavirus pandemic!)

Paper towels

Lysol wipes

Paper plates

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant cleaners

Bleach

Flour

Yeast

Baking powder

Baking soda

Meat

Canned goods

Dry foods like pasta and rice

Cough medicine

Cold and flu medicine

Ibuprofen

Tylenol

Vitamin C

When should you start getting supplies for the second wave?

Mentally preparing for the second wave

Other things you may want to do before the next lockdown

Prepare your family

What are you expecting?