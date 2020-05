Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point city councils voted Thursday to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's orders to temporarily close all Orange County beaches beginning Friday Huntington Beach City Council plans to file an injunction challenging the constitutionality of the governor's order to close the beaches.Thursday afternoon, Newport Beach City Council held an emergency meeting on the governor's orders. Councilman Kevin Muldoon has introduced a motion to join with other O.C. cities in filing litigation.Dana Point City Council voted to join the other cities and seek a temporary restraining order to stop the state.Newport Beach councilman Kevin Muldoon has also introduced a motion to join with Huntington Beach and other Orange County cities.The governor announced a "hard closure" of all state and local beaches in Orange County."We're gonna do a hard close in that part of the state, just in the O.C. area," Newsom said.Newsom called the focused closure a "temporary pause." After thousands flocked to O.C. beaches over the weekend, CBS News Wednesday had obtained a memo which seemed to indicate that Newsom may shut down all beaches statewide. However, that was not the case."Specific issues on some of those (Orange County) beaches have raised alarm bells," Newsom said. "People that are congregating there that weren't practicing physical distancing that may go back to their community outside of O.C. and may not even though that they contracted the disease."Both Huntington Beach and Newport Beach said they plan to issue warnings to try to enforce the governor's orders.The Newport Beach City Council voted Tuesday against a proposal to close its beaches for the next three weekends.