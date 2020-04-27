© Shutterstock



He was in jail on an unrelated parole violation when he was released on April 15 as part of an effort to improve social distancing and reduce the spread of the virus at Rikers.

An East Flatbush man accused of rape almost raped another woman just 10 days after he was released from Rikers Island over coronavirus fears, police sources said.Cops responding to a 911 call found Robert Pondexter, 57 with a crack pipe at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday on East New York Avenue between Schenectady and Troy avenues, the sources allege.Pondexter had been walking across the street from the Concern Heights Apartments building, a supportive housing development on the block, when he allegedly grabbed the woman by the collar and pulled her into a school parking lot.He and the 58-year-old victim were strangers, a police source said.The woman he allegedly attacked on Saturday was taken to a hospital and Pondexter was arrested at the scene. He faces charges of attempted rape and sexual assault, among others, sources said.He was still awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Sunday evening."Some have done the wrong thing and they'll pay the consequences. The vast majority haven't," de Blasio said on Fox News on Sunday.De Blasio's reps said that recidivists would be tried for their alleged crimes."The justice system will and should take its course here and hold these individuals accountable," one of those reps said.