Turkey's parliament on Tuesday passed a law that will allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the jails."The draft has become law after being accepted," the official Twitter account for the parliament's general assembly said.According to the law, about, and the authorities can extend the period twice by a maximum of two months.However, those jailed on terrorism charges are excluded from the release.Turkey has registered more than 61,000 COVID-19 infections with nearly 1,300 deaths as of Monday.