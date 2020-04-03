COVID-19 Action Plan" on April 1. Here are the following "Phase 5" actions that BOP will conduct to "further mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19:"
- For a 14-day period, inmates in every institution will be secured in their assigned cells/quarters to decrease the spread of the virus. This modification to our action plan is based on health concerns, not disruptive inmate behavior.
- During this time, to the extent practicable, inmates should still have access to programs and services that are offered under normal operating procedures, such as mental health treatment and education.
- In addition, the Bureau is coordinating with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) to significantly decrease incoming movement during this time.
- After 14 days, this decision will be reevaluated and a decision made as to whether or not to return to modified operations.
- Limited group gathering will be afforded to the extent practical to facilitate commissary, laundry, showers, telephone, and Trust Fund Limited Inmate Computer System (TRULINCS) access.
Last week, the BOP said it had "increased" COVID-19 screening for inmates and staff as cases and deaths surged across the country. New prisoners are to be quarantined for two weeks before placed into the system, while no visitors are allowed during the pandemic.
Comment: Considering the propensity for much of the media and the "authorities" to over-estimate deaths by Covid-19, we would take the number mentioned in the above infographic with a big grain of salt.
We recently noted that the pandemic had turned the country's jails and prisons into ticking time bombs that could amplify the public health crisis.
The prison system across the country has been thrown into crisis. Earlier this week, chief doctor at Rikers Island, New York City's largest jail, warned that a "public health disaster is unfolding before our eyes."
In California, 3,500 prisoners were released early this week to reduce the spreading of the virus in the jail system. The trend across the country has been much of the same, as prisoners test positives for the infection, more are being released early to avoid an outbreak.
