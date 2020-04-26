© Tyler Anderson/ National Post/File



All these possible violations of constitutional rights would be perfectly legal if they can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society. But can they?The first fundamental freedom to be violated in a pandemic is, obviously, freedom of assembly. But it is not the only freedom Canadian governments have curtailed lately.Consider the cherry blossoms in Toronto's High Park. The annual festival to look at their fleeting colour is an instance of a civil liberty — both "civil," from the Latin for citizen, meaning for everyone in society, and a "liberty," from the Latin for freedom, because you can just walk on by, any time of day you like.Not any more. High Park will be locked down until the blossoms are dead on the ground because people cannot be trusted or reasonably expected to stay far enough apart. Similar copses around the city will be fenced off and patrolled. The festival, cancelled in real life but offered as a virtual tour, is the latest illustration that civil liberties are different than other rights.But there has been serious friction. From mobility rights to freedom to worship communally, and especially the unwritten civil liberties of sitting on a bench or sliding down the playground slide,"I don't think the public realize that the federal government in essence left the emergency management scene after SARS (in 2003), because after SARS virtually all the provinces updated their emergency management legislation," Bryant said. This was not a power grab. No level of government wants to own a crisis, especially on the scale of coronavirus. "But we ended up with a provincial, territorial and municipal response to a global pandemic instead of a national response."In Toronto, on the other hand, enforcement officers have been harassing and singling out homeless people, and the city is operating its homeless shelter system in a way that is discriminatory and violates the Charter rights of homeless people, according to a demand letter from several public interest groups sent to city officials this week.That allegation follows reports the CCLA has received of, for example, an officer ticketing people at a picnic table in a park after they claimed to be resting, but the officer said they were drinking coffee and lingering, and therefore breaking the emergency public order law.Sometimes the government speaks to all these people at once, and sometimes only to a tiny subset, as when snowbirds returning from the southern United States were targeted with government messaging not to go shopping on the way home from the airport.It is not just civil liberties. Plenty of other rights have been violated due to the pandemic, including the property rights of recreational cottagers, but also the fundamental freedoms and other constitutional rights, such that reading the Charter of Rights and Freedoms today is like reading a checklist of recent developments in the news.After the Saskatchewan Health Authority banned a drive-in church service as a "mass gathering" prohibited by a new Public Health Order, for example, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms wrote to Premier Scott Moe alleging this banThe ban was dropped after Easter and drive-in worship specifically allowed, as the government of Saskatchewan put it, "where individuals remain in their vehicles with no contact between worshippers, and only individuals from the same household occupy the same vehicle." Washroom access is officially discouraged.All these possible violations of Canadians' constitutional rights would be perfectly legal if, as the Charter puts it, they can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.But can they? That is a question for the courts that are largely shut down. Even city tribunals have failed to explain basic rights like disputing a fine. Based on reports from the public, Bryant said he has seen that many tickets are given out improperly and not as a measure of last resort, often by enforcement officers who misapprehend evidence, for example in the cases of people traversing parks, which is allowed, but ticketed for recreating, which is not."It's such an extraordinary situation and not entirely tested, and yet it's become an enforceable regulation with a big fine attached to it," Bryant said. "The burden of resolving that contradiction and confusion should not be on the innocent."