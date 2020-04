© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell

No wonder the US reacted with fury this week when Iran launched a satellite 465 kilometers into space. In baseball terms, the Iranians just hit the US ball out of the park.Mike Pompeo, America's top diplomat, is demanding more sanctions against Iran over what he claimed was a violation of UN resolutions outlawing Iranian military missiles in space. He called on the "Iranian regime" to prioritise resources in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and to end its campaign of global terror".You have to hand it to Pompeo for his total lack of awareness of America's own absurdity.Pompeo cited UN Resolution 2231 which pertains to the 2015 international nuclear accord with Iran -Pompeo points to the involvement of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the launch as somehow indicative of malign intent ignoring the fact that military and space technology are historically deeply entwined.The US lecturing to Iran about a military satellite comes only weeks after President Trump has ordered the establishment of a new Space Force which opens up weaponization of space -Pompeo's call on Iran to "prioritise resources" to meet the "demands of the Iranian people" (an oblique reference to the COVID-19 crisis) is made while the US leads the world in the number of infections and deaths from the disease.The abject fiasco of Washington not being able to better contain the pandemic is a result of chronically underfunded health services in the US.Pompeo's piffle about "prioritising resources" comes from a regime in Washington that spends more than $750 billion on the military every year.American citizens' demand for better healthcare could be easily met if its monstrously profligate military expenditure was redirected. The failure of the US public health system is made all the more apparent by the current COVID-19 crisis.The US pandemic death toll is this week heading above 50,000 compared with Iran's figure of 5,300. Considering the respective population numbers of 330 and 80 million that suggests Iran is doing a much better job at containing the virus. On a per-capita basis, according to publicly available data, Iran's mortality rate is less than half that of the US.This is while the US has sanctioned Iran to the hilt. American sanctions - arguably illegal under international law - have hit Iran's ability to import medical supplies to cope with COVID-19 and other fatal diseases, yet Iran through its own resources is evidently managing the crisis much better than the US. Iran this week was able to launch its first satellite into space. The Iranians deserve applause for their technological achievement-based entirely on their own resources and ingenuity of their scientists.What's really motivating Washington's ire is that its criminal and barbaric sanctions policy is shown - spectacularly - to be an abysmal flop. Even with so many resources at its disposal, the US has failed to thwart the Iranian nation.It would also explain Trump's crazed order this week to the US navy to "shoot down" Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf. Washington's presumed global empire is all washed up. Its disgraceful dereliction towards American public health is abundantly clear. Its bullying of China, Russia, Venezuela, and others is futile. Its navy is impotent from COVID-19 sick sailors aboard billion-dollar warships. And Iran, hammered by US sanctions, is able to make a landmark satellite achievement while beating the US in terms of managing a pandemic. No wonder the Americans are livid.