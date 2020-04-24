Society's Child
Tucker Carlson flip-flops: Now he's AGAINST the COVID-19 lockdown
The Duran
Thu, 23 Apr 2020 00:00 UTC
Well, according to this report by Tucker Carlson, there is increasing evidence that the answer to this question is precisely none at all.
This is interesting because on Fox News, we are actually getting a pretty fair spectrum of opinions on the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to combat it. While liberals may well pan the network as a "Trump shill", they are wrong. By and large, Fox does try to offer more unbiased treatment for the President and his policy views, but the coronavirus pandemic is not seen or reported on the same way by ever major anchor.
Laura Ingraham for example, honestly sounds more like a mouthpiece for the administration at times that I personally feel comfortable with, even though her rhetoric is loaded with verifiable data. Tucker Carlson is presently the most critical in his analysis, and while not blaming the mess he sees on President Trump, he sees and reports on abject abuses of power that have been taking place in the country by state and local leaders as well as medical "professionals" who may well be experts in their fields, but who are not experts in government.
Further, Tucker's arguments, based, as he says, on science, do seem to have some merit. Using the tools at my own disposal to track the pandemic, I have been observing much the same trends as he describes. Evidence strongly hints at the notion that the pandemic was well established in the world long before any controls or lockdowns were put in place anywhere, and this includes China.
A bit of bare, but not entirely original speculation, is that the virus indeed originated in China, and was spread around the world unwittingly by well-heeled Chinese and other travelers who visited other locations in the world, probably unaware that they were carrying the virus. Since coronavirus does its run asymptomatically in many, even by far, most of its victims, it is quite possible that you who read this may have already had it. You may even have it now. Does this make you a Typhoid Mary if you do? Probably not.
The reason for saying this is that the numbers of reported sick, hospitalized and casualties, deaths, is very low, ranging from 0.8% death rate among known infected in Russia to over 10% in New York State.
But this is among the known infected. Asymptomatic and untested people who have have the virus and think it is something else are still able to spread it, and most of those they spread it to also are asymptomatic.
It also appears that the disease is burning out. Worldwide growth rate numbers have been on the decrease for about eleven days now, and this with the only country reporting numbers of people being tested - the USA - testing vast numbers of people every day. This effort appears to be averaging about 120,000 tests per day, as shown on the CDC site here and below:
We do not know for sure, of course. We will not know for sure about this until probably well after the pandemic comes to its end. But Tucker's informative report suggests that while mostly well-intentioned, this lockdown experiment is a failure. Tucker believes this strongly.
Like many polarizing issues, the truth is likely to fall somewhere between the extremes of the CDC doomsayers (for that is their job), and the "everything is all right" crowd (for saying so is their job). Nevertheless, as noted over and over, this is an evolving issue, and it requires a degree of flexibility to go with changing data and information from the scientific, medical and statistical fields, and it also ought to require that our leaders at all levels in the US know the Constitution of the nation and follow it. The political posturing is to be expected, but as we have seen, some of our leaders appear to be acting as tin gods, perhaps in a well intentioned way, but no less unwise.
Comment: Very good, Tucker.
Now perhaps you wish to retract all of your earlier reports this year in which you personally pleaded with the US president to 'take this thing seriously' and implement major 'health measures'??
Tucker Carlson drove down to Mar-a-Lago to warn Trump of 'coronavirus threat'
Reader Comments
That difference is probably because, in NYC, a person hit by a train is listed as a coronavirus death even when a video of the accident has gone viral on Youtube.
Tucker is the best, I can't believe Fox lets him speak so much truth about powerful people and organizations. Of course there are some feathers he can't ruffle, but it's downright amazing who he'll call out.
And while this is going on, the FBI raided a medical clinic which said that they had success treating Covid 19 patients with I Vit C Wow, the truth really is a danger to Big Pharma Shills [Link]
The article has been updated to point out that until the last ten days or so, he was one of the main 'influencers' in the US pushing for 'taking this thing seriously'...
Tucker Carlson drove down to Mar-a-Lago to warn Trump of 'coronavirus threat'Tucker Carlson shared the details of the trip he took to Mar-a-Lago to warn President Trump in person to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously in a must read interview with Vanity Fair...
On this issue, Carlson freaked out just like the liberals he complains about, and is thus not worthy of this praise for 'saying the right thing'.
Could be that the liberals were under playing the whole thing (although a flu) in an effort to bring down Trump in his hoped for tepid response. I am open to the possibility that Trump acted fast as he saw the danger, and Carlson was alert to that danger? I am open to the possibility that could be wrong also? In the article linked above, Carlson seems more concerned about Trump!
Could be that the liberals were under playing the whole thingNot just liberals either, but some republicans also. Although they could never openly betray him, they won't hesitate to put the knife in his back.
Not many like him left, and not just in America, but in the west as a whole.