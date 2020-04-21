© Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/Heline Vanbeselaere, Global Look Press/ImageBROKER.com/Valentin Wolf

as if the coronavirus epidemic hadn't already pushed the world into the Twilight Zone. Social media took time to appreciate the icing on a very surreal cake.Futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) - the US oil benchmark fuel -the first time going negative in history and a bizarre event by any measure. Even if it hadn't happened in the midst of a pandemic that has laid waste to the US and many other countries' economies, it would be a shock.and a total collapse in oil demand - given the lockdowns keeping most of the world's population from driving or flying anywhere - combined with a glut of supply apparentlyDespite the claims of some on social media, however, one can't go to the gas station and demand payment to fill up one's tank.Even as the country enters uncharted economic territory, the one-track mind ofBy one count, it took less than a minute for the jackals to pounce.Plenty of armchair 'investors' were willing to weigh in......and price comparisons were numerous.Oil played a starring role in a few memes.OPEC slashed production by nearly 10 million barrels per day starting next month, though given continuing lockdowns, it may not be enough. At least we now know who will be blamed if it isn't.