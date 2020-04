The dotted line on the above map indicates the current trend of beds needed for COVID-19 in New York.At present, only 18,279 are in use.The professional forecasters all projected that beds would be a multiple of the beds actually needed.Some may be but I called the evil Tony Fauci out a month ago on his phony projections: Why is Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Lying to Congress and the American People? He knows better.