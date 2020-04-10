© Getty

England, Scotland and Wales recorded 887 more coronavirus deaths today, taking Britain's total to 7,984 as the coronavirus crisis continues;

Downing Street said Britain was at a 'critical juncture' in the battle to curb the spread of the disease;

The Government made clear there can be no early lifting of the strict social distancing rules, urging the public to 'stick with it';

Boris Johnson's condition is 'continuing to improve' after a third night in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Home Secretary Priti Patel finally surfaced today to slap down overzealous police forces after they threatened to check people's shopping for 'non-essential' items and set up road blocks to grill motorists on whether their trips are legitimate.Ms Patel, who has not been seen or heard in public since March 23, said in an unexpected radio interview this evening that police must not act in a 'heavy-handed' manner during the coronavirus lockdown.But asked about the prospect of police officers potentially checking shopping trolleys, Ms Patel told TalkRADIO: 'That is not appropriate, let me be clear on that... that is not the guidance.'Officers in Windermere, Cumbria, are already sending people in camper vans home, while locals in St Ives, Cornwall, blocked some roads to protect vulnerable residents. Police have also created online forms for people to report potential breaches of the lockdown which was imposed on March 23 to slow the spread of the deadly disease.Merseyside Police said it will begin randomly stopping cars to ensure drivers are sticking to lockdown rules, amid revelations from Greater Manchester Police that they attended 494 house parties and 166 street parties in just four days last week despite a ban on social gatherings.Civil liberties campaigners were also furious, with Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo stating the 'suggestion of police rummaging through people's shopping trolleys is outrageous' as she questioned what the legal basis would be for doing so.Mr Adderley later attempted to clarify his remarks, tweeting: 'To be clear on the shopping trolley issue: This is about essential and necessary journeys, not what's in your trolley. I have been clear that we will not be judge and jury on what is an essential item or not, but we may now probe the purpose of the journey.'The police have the power to issue fines to people who gather in groups during the lockdown. People are only supposed to go outside for food, medicine, to get to work, or for exercise once a day.The UK is preparing for at least another three weeks in lockdown with politicians set to launch a Stay at Home This Easter campaign.Ms Patel's intervention came as: