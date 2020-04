The Neocon Takeover of America

The Age of Bioweapons and PNAC

"Combat will likely take place in new dimensions: In space, cyber-space and perhaps the world of microbes... advanced forms of biological warfare that can "target" specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool."

The Rot Continues Under Obama

The Importance of Knowing This History

"With ties to the World Health Organization and a team of 50 scientists, led by a prominent epidemiologist, Neil Ferguson, Imperial is treated as a sort of gold standard, its mathematical models feeding directly into government policies."

as well as the development of never before used DNA and mRNA vaccines which change the structure of DNA both for an individual and potentially for a whole race.

Unipolar Martial Law or Multipolar Marshall Plan?

About the author



Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review and has authored 3 volumes of 'Untold History of Canada' book series. His works appear regularly on The Duran, Strategic Culture, SOTT.net, Fort Russ, Zero Hedge, Global Times, L.A. Review of Books, LeSaker.fr, Vigile Quebec, South Front and Veterans Today. He is a correspondent/BRI Expert for Tactical Talk. In 2019 Matthew co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at matt.ehret@tutamail.com

One year later, on October 24-26, 2000,killing 341 people followed byWhat arose from the smoke and debris of September 11, 2001 was unlike anything the sleeping masses or international community expected.The shock effect so traumatized the masses that quite suddenly, citizens found themselves willing to give up their liberties at home while acquiescing to any retaliatory action desired by their government abroad.and showed their love and solidarity towards America in the wake of the tragedy with candlelight vigils across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and South America. Humanity's natural tendency to embrace and aid our fellow man in times of crisis expressed itself like a bright light in a world of confused darkness and a hope for a durable peace awoke in the hearts of many.and mass internal surveillance under the "crisis management" run by the neocon cabal in the White House.Governments that had no connection to 9/11 were swiftly targeted for destruction using false evidence of "yellowcake" produced in the bowels of MI6,which President Putin called out brilliantly in his famous 2007 Munich Security Conference Speech.Of course this should not have been a surprise for anyone who took the time to read thepublished in October 2000 entitled Rebuilding America's Defenses' (RAD).RAD stated that to "further the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one-absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event- like a new Pearl Harbor". Going further to describe its Hobbesian agenda, the cabal stated thatWhile much has been said about the "inside job" of 9/11, a lesser appreciated terrorist act occurred over several weeks beginning on September 18, 2001 killing five and infective 17 in the form of envelopes laced with bio-weaponized anthrax with a $5 billion budget and mandate to "pre-empt and defend further bioweapon attacks".Since 2002, over $50 billion has been spent on Bioweapons research and defense to date.The earlier October 2000 RAD document emphasized the importance which the neocon cabal placed on bioweapons (and other next generation war tech) stating:Lawyer and bioweapons expert Francis Boyle stated in 2007 thatThese new post-9/11 practices fully trashed the 1975 UN Convention Against Biological Weapons ratified by the USA by establishing a vast international network of bioweapons labs coordinated from Fort Detrick which would be assigned the role of doing much of the dirty work that the U.S. was "officially" prevented from doing on its own soil.Where Hitler used the burning of the Reichstag to justify his enabling Acts, the neocons had their 9/11. The difference in the case of America was that(evidenced by pushback from patriotic American military intelligence circles against Cheney's Iran war agenda). With this neocon failure, the republic lurched on.Obama's rise was seen as a hopeful light to many naïve Democrats who still had not realizedEither camp increasingly found itself converging towards the same world government agenda through using somewhat dissimilar paths and flavors.It didn't take long for many of Obama's more critically-minded supporters to realize that the mass surveillance/police state measures, regime change wars, and military confrontation of Russia and China begun under CheneyIn the months before Obama left office in July 2016, the classifiedwas enacted creating a line ofDays prior to Trump's inauguration,who could be used to suppress "insurrection, domestic violence, unlawful combination or conspiracy."There are very clearly two diametrically opposing methods of analyzing, and solving the existential crisis threatening our world currently:While Russia and China represent a multipolar/pro-nation state vision driven by large scale development projects that benefit all- rich and poor alike exemplified by the New Silk Road, Polar Silk Road, Space Silk Road and now Health Silk Road,These later forces have provablyand are not afraid to use every weapon in their arsenal to destroy their perceived enemies...This latter uncomfortable reality was asserted quite candidly by leading officials of Iran and even the Chinese Foreign Ministry just weeks ago Admittedly, whether or not the current coronavirus pandemic is a bioweapon is not yet fully proven (although growing body of evidence asserts that it is, as seen here and here and here and here ).vs infections as dozens of leading medical experts have proven. in the UK on March 30 and countless false results since covid test kits are often not differentiating between covid-19 and the typical coronavirus strains of the flu that average between 7-14% of flu cases every year. This doesn't mean that COVID-19 should not be taken seriously, but only that theTeams working out of this British Intelligence nexus have generated BOTH the "do-nothing-and-wait-until-natural-resistance-evolves" herd immunity theory while simultaneously creating the "shut everything down one-size-fits-all" doomsday models being used by the WHO, UN, and leading Deep State assets like Michael Bloomberg, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates and George Soros. In case you doubt the influence of the Imperial College on world policy, a March 17 New York Times article described them in the following terms:Investigative Journalist(with a focus on bats)Lastly, and most importantly, the pre-9/11 military exercises were not merely hypothetical scenarios but exercises which led directly into a new "Pearl Harbor" that modified the behaviour of Americans under terror, panic and misinformation like nothing ever seen before.Event 201 was sponsored by thewhich ran simulations under the "hypothetical" scenario of a novel coronavirus pandemic killing 60 million people. Reviewing just one of Event 201's many recordings openly available on their official site features some very disturbing parallels to the events unfolding today:As I outlined in my previous paper, the mass-panic generated by COVID-19 has created a 9/11-situation with the expected police state laws being passed under the radar of many people who would normally be paying attention to such things.China and Russia both understand the nature of the game and both nations have acted responsibly in dealing with the outbreak of Coronavirus with China's successful containment having won seven consecutive days of no new cases. It is important that unlike the remedies promoted by London's Imperial College,but have rather kept their economies alive which [included] selecting methods for selective quarantines and lockdowns (China only locked down 15 nations plus Wuhan while the remaining 95% of their economy continued to produces and support the recovering component).Now that China and Russia have begun sending cargo ships of vital medical equipment to America as part of the Health Silk Road (over the screams of neocons and neoliberal technocrats like), a new possibility for a cure has presented itself.and use this crisis as an opportunity to force through a debt jubilee, banking reform and new Bretton Woods emergency conference to establish a foundation for a new just economic system.