How many people will die?

What is the average age of death?

What is the average reduction in life expectancy in those who die?

What is the average quality of life of those who die?

500,000 die (based on the upper level of the Imperial College study)

Average age at death 78.5 (based on figures taken from Covid deaths in Italy)

Average reduction in life expectancy three years (based on modeling of life expectancy)

Average quality of life of those who die 0.7 (based on studies done to work out the "reported" quality of life in those with multi-morbidity)

I care for patients in intermediate care, two of whom we sent to hospital last week, with non-Covid related illness. They were both sent straight back, they both died.

Malcolm Kendrick is a doctor and author who works as a GP in the National Health Service in England. His book, 'Doctoring Data - How to Sort Out Medical Advice from Medical Nonsense,' is available here.