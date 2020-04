Broken snowfall records

While fine (but cold) weather was enjoyed in the south this past weekend, the north suffered a rather different story — official snow measurements in the northern municipality of Tromsø sawsettling on Sunday alone.But there were large local differences, points out Samuelsen: "Here where I live, on Kvaløya, it came in more than that. And in Breivikeidet, Tromsø it came to 47 inches [almost 4 feet] of new snow from Sunday to Monday.In Tromsø,of powder has fallen so far this season — not since the winter of 1999/2000 has more snow settled.In Ystnes, Finnmark, accumulations had reachedby April 1 — already the highest measurement at any station in Finnmark, ever, and also the highest snow depth ever measured in the lowland areas of Troms and Finnmark, as reported by kxan36news.com In addition, two snowfall records in Karasjok were toppled, and another in the Outer Holmbukt also fell.Furthermore, Tromsø is now just 13 cm (5.1 inches) off its all-time snowfall record which was set back in 1997 (solar minimum of cycle 23). And with a further bout of heavy snowfall expected later in the week -similar to that which fell over the past weekend- Samuelsen is expecting this season to go down as Tromsø's snowiest ever.is holding incredibly high this year.These readings (see below) are truly astonishing, coming in at more than.