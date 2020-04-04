© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev



A monument to Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev, who commanded the forces that liberated Prague from the Nazis in 1945, has been removed and mocked for 'not having a mask' by one local official, in what Russia has condemned as an insult."He didn't have a mask on. Those rules apply to everybody. You can only be outside if your mouth and nose are covered," district mayor Ondrej Kolar joked on Facebook, prompting a multitude of angry responses.Some commenters suggested that Kolar had "his brain affected by the coronavirus" and reminded him that he would have never been born, much less a mayor, had Konev's troops not liberated the city from the Nazis. The monument actually predates Kolar, who was born in 1984, by four years.Adding insult to injury, Konev's statue is slated to become the first exhibit in a museum dedicated to the "totalitarian regimes" present on Czech territory in various periods, thus equating him with Nazi occupiers such as Reinhard Heydrich, the SS official whom the Czech resistance famously assassinated in 1942.This type of behavior by Kolar and his colleagues is possibly inspired by the example of Czechia's northern neighbor - and fellow EU and NATO member - Poland, which has been dismantling Soviet monuments as part of a broader campaign of historical revisionism asserting moral equivalence between the USSR and Nazi Germany.