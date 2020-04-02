Take the previous anomalous "warming spikes" on the UAH Satellite-Based Temperature of the Global Lower Atmosphere chart (below) — they generally occur at the beginning of a year, and then are quickly followed by a sharp downward plunge:
The Grand Solar Minimum is intensifying.
Sunspots (a good barometer for solar activity) are still missing in 2020, and there are still few signs of the next solar cycle (25) firing-up. The Sun has been blank for 70 days so far this year (or 76% of the time), and as a result we remain firmly in Solar Minimum territory of cycle 24. It's been a long and deep Minima, too; this spell of reduced solar activity began bottoming-out way back in late 2017, and it's also been the deepest of the past 100+ years.
he weakest of the past 200 years (NASA), which would take us back to Dalton Minimum levels. Furthermore, cycle 25 is also predicted to be just a stop-off on the Sun's descent into its next full-blown Grand Solar Minimum, a multidecadal period of crippling low solar activity that further reduces global average temperatures here on Earth — research Maunder Minimum, 1645-1715.
NASA correlates past solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
The MSM needs to wake to these facts, and warn the population of what's really coming. There is no man-made heat-induced catastrophe on the horizon, quite the opposite is true; the COLD TIMES are coming, and the crop loss and unrest these periods bring are all-but here.
Prepare accordingly — learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.
The 13-month centered average is meant to give an indication of the lower frequency variations in the data; the choice of 13 months is somewhat arbitrary... an odd number of months allows centered plotting on months with no time lag between the two plotted time series.
The inclusion of two of the same calendar months on the ends of the 13 month averaging period causes no issues with interpretation because the seasonal temperature cycle has been removed, and so has the distinction between calendar months.
