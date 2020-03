Effect On Federal Gun Control

Last week, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill into law to expand a current "constitutional carry" law, and allow any U.S. citizen over 18 who can legally own a gun carry conc ealed in city limits without a permit.The House State Affairs Committee introduced House Bill 516 ( H516 ) in February.Under the former law, people over 18 could carry a concealed weapon without a permit in most places in Idaho, but only Idaho residents could do so within city limits.Last month, the House passed H516 by a vote of 56-14 . On Wednesday, the Senate concurred with a vote of 27-5 . With Little's signature, the law will go into effect on May 19.Since passing a law allowing permitless concealed carry outside of city limits in 2015, the Idaho legislature has loosened restrictions several times. In 2016, it got rid of the requirement that Idaho residents must have a permit to carry concealed within city limits. In 2019, the age for concealed carry in city limits was reduced from 21 to 18.Passage of H516 underscores an important strategic reality. Once a state removes restrictions on firearms - even if only in a very limited way - it tends to eventually expand. As the state tears down some barriers, markets develop and demand expands. That creates pressure to further relax state law.As we've seen with marijuana and industrial hemp, a federal regulation becomes ineffective when states ignore it and pass laws encouraging the prohibited activity anyway.and people will willingly take on the small risk of federal sanctions if they know the state will not interfere. This increases when the state actively encourages "the market."Less restrictive state gun laws will likely have a similar impact on federal gun laws. It will make it that much more difficult for the feds to enforce any future federal gun control, and increase the likelihood that states with few limits will simply refuse to cooperate with federal enforcement efforts.