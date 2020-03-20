Society's Child
Two Turkish soldiers killed in rocket attack by 'radical groups' in Syria's Idlib
Sputnik
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 19:58 UTC
Two Turkish soldiers have been killed and one more injured in a rocket attack by "radical groups" in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
Turkish forces responded with retaliatory fire against detected targets of the radical groups, the statement added.
Later, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, confirmed that two Turkish servicemen were killed in a clash with militants from a terrorist group on the M4 highway.
"During the engineering reconnaissance of the M4 highway near the settlement of Mhanbel, Turkish soldiers were attacked by militants of one of terrorist groups that are not controlled by Turkey. Two Turkish soldiers were killed during the clash", Zhuravlev said.
Zhuravlev added that the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement in areas under their control.
A major escalation was avoided in the province thanks to an agreement negotiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on establishing a security corridor that runs six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway that connects Latakia to Saraqib.
Earlier in February, local terrorist groups intensified attacks against the Syrian Army, forcing a response in kind. Damascus forces, however, shelled Turkish troops as they were returning the terrorists' fire, killing 33 servicemen, who, according to Russia, were not supposed to be in the region of operation.
Ankara vowed to retaliate for the deaths of its soldiers by launching an offensive against the Syrian Army dubbed Operation Spring Shield. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of dozens of Syrian servicemen.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Storm continues to drop heavy snow on northern Arizona on first day of spring - 25 inches in 5 days
- 100 cattle egrets and 9 crows found dead in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Russia's gold & near-zero debt give it best chance of thriving in post-coronavirus hysteria and global economic apocalypse - Max Keiser
- Signs and Portents: Snake gives birth to two-headed baby in Australia
- Two Turkish soldiers killed in rocket attack by 'radical groups' in Syria's Idlib
- Botched 'Islamist attack': Car driven into Barcelona airport, two arrested
- US senators sold stock after coronavirus briefings in January
- Licence to kill: Proposed emergency Coronavirus Bill protects NHS against negligence claims
- All-time record snowfall buries parts of Sweden - 3.25 M (10.7 ft) - Don't tell Greta...
- One of Darwin's theories is FINALLY proved (but not really)
- Chillingly, scariest coronavirus death toll may not come from covid-19
- California governor locks down entire state, Bank of America declares recession, Saudi Arabia limits worship at Mecca and Medina, NASA shuts down 2 more facilities, Netflix to cut EU traffic - the hysteria continues
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- Russia testing MULTIPLE prototype Covid-19 vaccines
- Merger between two stars led to blue supergiant, iconic supernova
- Senator Burr enabled Russiagaters for years; now they're accusing him of insider trading & coronavirus lies
- Trump says oil price war 'devastating' for Russia - but it's Saudis & US shale that stand to suffer most
- Nirbhaya gang rape convicts executed at Delhi prison, bringing shocking 7+ year case to a close after countless delays
- New study says 'high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce' spread of COVID-19
- As Democrats attack Barr, Bill Clinton owns up to his 'worst mistake' at Justice
- US senators sold stock after coronavirus briefings in January
- California governor locks down entire state, Bank of America declares recession, Saudi Arabia limits worship at Mecca and Medina, NASA shuts down 2 more facilities, Netflix to cut EU traffic - the hysteria continues
- Senator Burr enabled Russiagaters for years; now they're accusing him of insider trading & coronavirus lies
- Trump says oil price war 'devastating' for Russia - but it's Saudis & US shale that stand to suffer most
- As Democrats attack Barr, Bill Clinton owns up to his 'worst mistake' at Justice
- India & Russia plan to open new trade route via Iran, regardless of threatened US sanctions
- Best of the Web: You don't say. 'Coronavirus death rate in Wuhan 65% lower than previously thought'
- Lockheed Martin promo simulates preemptive strikes on Russian ICBM & S-400
- Trump waives FDA regulations, opening door for chloroquine and other drugs to be used for coronavirus therapy
- Tucker Carlson drove down to Mar-a-Lago to warn Trump of 'coronavirus threat'
- Iranian doctors urge neighboring countries to shut down US biological labs amid coronavirus fears
- Part 1: The coronavirus as a global economic reset
- New evidence points to US terrorist ties
- Fake news is a big business. By suing the free press, the Trump campaign could save them
- The letter from 'locked down' Lombardy
- Difficult to oust, Netanyahu utilizes COVID-19 crisis hype while Israel depends on Palestinian medical staff
- Washington targets firms linked to Iran's national oil company with fresh sanctions
- The indictment of Concord was meant to prove Russia interfered in the US presidential election. But it was just a political sham
- Canada sent 16 tonnes of medical equipment to China, now faces shortage
- Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden
- Russia's gold & near-zero debt give it best chance of thriving in post-coronavirus hysteria and global economic apocalypse - Max Keiser
- Two Turkish soldiers killed in rocket attack by 'radical groups' in Syria's Idlib
- Botched 'Islamist attack': Car driven into Barcelona airport, two arrested
- Licence to kill: Proposed emergency Coronavirus Bill protects NHS against negligence claims
- Chillingly, scariest coronavirus death toll may not come from covid-19
- Russia testing MULTIPLE prototype Covid-19 vaccines
- Nirbhaya gang rape convicts executed at Delhi prison, bringing shocking 7+ year case to a close after countless delays
- Coronavirus sends (some) British forces home from Iraq
- CNN reporter praises Trump's coronavirus response, immediately clarifies on Twitter before she loses lib credibility
- The problem with 'eminent domain': Government should play by the same private property rules as we do
- Flashback: Eva Bartlett: Crimeans tell the real story of the 2014 referendum and their lives since their return to Russia
- The coronavirus 'suicide fears' as the health crisis deepens
- The next woman to get away with murder
- Australia's SAS murdering Afghan civilians undeniable thanks to video footage and whistleblower exposing war crimes
- Marvel goes full social justice with Snowflake and Safespace characters
- "Amazon puts us at risk:" Warehouse workers discuss company's inaction in the face of coronavirus
- Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate
- The looting begins: Gang of thugs smash doors of south London Sainsbury's after raiding store for alcohol
- Oil prices could fall below zero: Analyst
- SOTT Focus: Covid-19 Global Lockdown
- Global human genomes reveal rich genetic diversity shaped by complex history
- Oldest modern bird fossil discovered, nicknamed the 'wonderchicken'
- Chaco Canyon: The life and death of one of America's most mysterious trees
- The legend and the truth about St. Patrick's Day
- Long lost ancient Maya kingdom unearthed in a backyard in Mexico
- Best of the Web: Mysterious 25,000-year-old circular structure built from bones of 60 mammoths discovered in Russia's forest steppe
- Standing at the precipice of a financial collapse: Time for a 21st century Pecora commission
- Ancient Indonesian rock art discovered
- Depicting plasma? Ancient 'mantis-man' petroglyph discovered in Iran
- Why was it so dangerous to live in Russia in the 1990s?
- 'Dead Sea Scrolls' at the Museum of the Bible are ALL forgeries
- Coronavirus and the sun: A lesson from the 1918 influenza pandemic
- Churchill's secret WWII army bunker discovered
- El Algar: Life in hilltop Iberian Bronze Age societies revealed in new analysis
- The Long Roots of Our Russophobia
- The Great Lake Tahoe comet tsunami
- How the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms became corrupt and abusive
- "Open, iceless seas" in the North Pole described by Dutch sailors in wooden ships in 1665
- Intern unearths spectacular, 2,000-year-old Roman dagger in Germany
- Prehistory revisited - Agriculture first versus Göbekli Tepe
- One of Darwin's theories is FINALLY proved (but not really)
- Merger between two stars led to blue supergiant, iconic supernova
- Parasites in raw fish have risen dramatically, study finds
- 'Long overdue' Yellowstone supervolcano eruption 'paused for now', according to naturalist
- A 'Cat Tale': A story of how flawed science formed the basis of policy
- Seven quirks of human vision
- NASA warns 3 asteroids currently headed for Earth
- Researchers discover that amino acids have unique musical vibrations
- Australian engineers solved 58-year-old quantum mystery by accident
- Evolution and mystery: Confessions of a Darwinian skeptic
- Hopes for coronavirus vaccine rise after Chinese scientists find infected monkeys developed immunity
- The art of the miniature — Nature's smallest designs are the some of the most wonderful of all
- AI finds microbial signatures in tumours and blood across cancer types
- Scientists discover the mathematical rules guiding the pattern of brain growth
- Comet Y4 ATLAS brightening, could become naked-eye bright by spring
- Scientist claims prevailing winds are spreading coronavirus, after it came to Earth on meteor
- Solar system mystery finally solved, thanks to salty space rock
- The restoration of Notre Dame is yielding unexpected research bonanzas
- Discerning life's origins: The line between natural and artificial has become more blurry
- Men are the weaker sex!
- Storm continues to drop heavy snow on northern Arizona on first day of spring - 25 inches in 5 days
- 100 cattle egrets and 9 crows found dead in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Signs and Portents: Snake gives birth to two-headed baby in Australia
- All-time record snowfall buries parts of Sweden - 3.25 M (10.7 ft) - Don't tell Greta...
- Roads swamped in Fiji after nearly 7 inches of rain in 24 hours - (UPDATE) 3 killed in landslide
- Heavy rains bring floods to Jakarta and surrounding cities, Indonesia
- Heavy rainfall triggers flooding and mudslides in southern Peru
- Flooding in northern Iraq stirs fears of landslides
- Hawaii summits hit by snowfall
- Two killed, 8 hurt by lightning bolt in Kenya
- Land begins to rise again near volcano Thorbjorn, Iceland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Fruit, vegetable, meat vanishes across the globe
- Torrential downpour causes severe flooding in parts of Timor-Leste (East Timor)
- 6.3-magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia's Bali
- Tornado warnings in Hawaii for first time in over a decade
- 5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Utah's Salt Lake City area - power knocked out, airport closed
- Heavy rains cause dangerous flooding in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Temperature extremes: Spain hit by heavy snowfall shortly after 30 C temperatures
- Landslide due to heavy rainfall filmed in rural Rwanda
- Arctic sea ice extent highest in recent years
- Video captures meteor fireball streaking over Florida
- Meteor fireball filmed above Wigan, UK
- Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
- Three fiery meteorites reportedly hit ground in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Oregon and SW Washington see at least 2 fireballs in night sky
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Spectacular daytime meteor fireball explodes over Croatia and Slovenia - Shockwave sets off earthquake detectors
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Best of the Web: Eerie green meteor fireball turns night into day over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- New study says 'high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce' spread of COVID-19
- Best of the Web: US CDC statistics seem to suggest seasonal flu twice as deadly as Coronavirus. So why the hell has civilization ground to a halt?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Swine flu was as elusive as WMD. The real threat is mad scientist syndrome
- Flashback: UK govt predicts 65,000 will die from Swine Flu in UK, purchases 132 million doses of undeveloped vaccine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Interview with Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: H1N1 'Swine Flu pandemic' was one of the greatest medical scandals of the century
- The Achilles Heel of viruses: They are generally pH-sensitive
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - Some measures you can take against the Covid-19
- Dengue fever crisis grips Latin America - SIX times higher than 2019
- Coronavirus Coverup: Vitamin C dramatic help against infection in China, South Korea — Why aren't we being told?
- Best of the Web: A fiasco in the making? As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data
- Chinese medical team report successful treatment of coronavirus patients with high-dose vitamin C
- Health experts criticise NHS advice to take ibuprofen for Covid-19 saying it could aggravate the infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - High Dose Vitamin C: Good for People, Bad for Coronavirus
- Philippines detects bird flu outbreak in quail farm
- Best of the Web: Shocking discovery! Scientists learn the flaming obvious: People are recovering from COVID-19 'like they would from the flu'
- The microbes in your mouth, and a reminder to floss and go to the dentist
- Flashback: Data methods show gap between US, Chinese flu-related deaths
- Anti-inflammatories may aggravate Covid-19, France advises
- Higher temperatures affect survival of new coronavirus, pathologist says
- Visualizing the history of pandemics... by death toll
- How nurturing hope can keep you healthier and happier
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Intentional Suffering: Paul and Gurdjieff on the True Meaning of Crucifixion
- People prone to disengage from difficult tasks and goals may experience greater cognitive decline after retirement
- Clash of perspectives on panpsychism: What it does—and does not—explain about consciousness
- Two revision strategies that can prepare you for an exam much better than restudying your notes
- The psychology behind why toilet paper, of all things, is the latest coronavirus panic buy
- 14th-century Italian advice on how to survive an epidemic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: 'Adulthood of Spirit' - How To Leave Behind Childish Things And Become Spiritually Mature
- Flashback: Is self-control just empathy with your future self?
- Most parents do not successfully transmit their political values to their children, study finds
- SOTT Focus: Natural Selection - The Jesus of Evolution
- Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
- The 60-second approach to managing emotions
- Kids who grow up with dogs and cats are more emotionally intelligent and compassionate
- The Difference Between Worry, Stress and Anxiety
- Researchers explore the ethics of who we think should be saved in an automated vehicle accident
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Necessary Sin - What Was The Apostle Paul Really Saying About The Nature of Spiritual Transformation?
- Schools across US find more success with yoga, mindfulness classes than detention, punishment
- Study shows learning difficulties due to poor connectivity, not specific brain regions
- Liberals and conservatives feel moral outrage in different parts of the body — but there's also a lot of overlap
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Needing some humor? Bizarre new species of shark spawns smorgasbord of snarky memes
- DNC completes assimilation process - Tulsi backs Biden
- What to do when you run out of toilet paper
- Florida police warn of rogue cow on the run: Loose since January, 'faster than it looks'
- Jonathan Pie: Coronavirus - Survival of the richest!
- Nation's nerds wake to utopia where sports is cancelled, everyone stays at home and social interaction is forbidden
- Disaster at rally as Biden smudges note on hand reading, 'you are Joe Biden and you are running for president'
- Homebound residents across Italy sing together to stave off virus lockdown blues
- Coronavirus - It's Deadlier Than You Thought
- Prince Andrew self-isolates from Epstein investigation says Royal correspondent
- Jarvis Dupont: I'm every womxn
- Man stopped at Dublin Airport smuggling hand sanitiser into country
- Oopsies: Drug dealer loses codes for €53.6m bitcoin accounts
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
Quote of the Day
A new philosophy, a way of life, is not given for nothing. It has to be paid dearly for and only acquired with much patience and great effort.
Recent Comments
Of those that had symptoms bad enough to go for a test, there was a 1.4 percent likelihood of dying And what percent of people have bad enough...
No tyre marks of the floor? ... and I hope no-one was expecting photo to be from the front, showing the damage to the car or the smashed doors /...
It seems the populace cannot be lied to at a level great enough to convince them that whatever comes into the screen is not absolute truth.
LOL...of course they did...and their little Kenyan fake president / illegal immigrant Slappy Sotoro made it possible in 2012 with the Stock Act...
That is a really weird looking ear. I mean it looks like you could park a truck in there. I had never noticed alien ear before.
Comment: See also: