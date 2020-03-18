Vanessa Hudgens has been accused of making 'heartless', 'insensitive' and 'selfish' remarks about the deadly coronavirus outbreak gripping the nation.The High School Musical actress, 31, took to Instagram Live on Monday where she described efforts to contain the virus as 'bull****', saying that everyone is going to get it anyway and that deaths are 'inevitable'.Holly Figueroa O'Reilly, an entrepreneur helping campaigning Democrats, replied: 'This type of dismissivness is what is going to get your nana and pawpaw killed. And maybe your parents.'Please tell your followers that you were wrong and they need to stay home.'Journalist Yashar Ali was also among voices leading the outrage, writing: 'What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you.'Lorrie Goldstein, a former editor of the Toronto Sun, added: 'Another example of why we should never, ever, ever, ever, take celebrities seriously ... about almost anything.'Another user wrote: 'People do die, but wouldn't you rather do your part than to risk being a factor in another's misfortune?''The selfishness of these kids is infuriating. Some of us have loved ones who are extremely vulnerable,' someone else added.'Her manager must be fuming right now,' yet another critic quipped.Some fans came to Hudgens' defense, saying that her comments were valid.'She didn't lie tho y'all wanna protect old people we get it but these 70-80-90 year olds have already lived a long life,' one fan wrote.'She wrong though?' another asked.'So stay inside,' she added.She also posted the following statement on Twitter: 'Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I am sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.'DailyMail.com has reached out to reps for Hudgens for comment.As of Tuesday, nearly 6,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US and 100 people have died.Health officials have urged the public to stay home as much as possible in an effort to slow the spread of the outbreak - prompting officials in 11 states to limit all bars and restaurants to takeout service only.In California, where Hudgens lives and at least 589 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom recently advised all bars to shut and asked all restaurants to cut their occupancy in half.President Donald Trump and other government officials have warned that the US will continue to see a rapid rise in cases for several months, meaning containment measures are likely to remain in place.