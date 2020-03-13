Coronavirus's economic danger is exponentially greater than its health risks to the public. If the virus does directly affect your life,The trillions of dollars wiped from financial markets this week will be just the beginning, if our governments do not step in. And if President Trump continues to stumble in his handling of the situation, it may well affect his chances of re-election. Joe Biden in particular has identified Covid-19 as a weakness for Trump, promising "steady, reassuring" leadership during America's hour of need.Worldwide, Covid-19 has killed 4,389 with 31 US deaths as of today.Small businesses in particular are struggling as supply chains dry up, leaving them without products or essential materials. Factory closures in China have led to a record low in the country's Purchasing Manager's Index which measures manufacturing output.All this makes it even more worrying that governments continue to see this as a health crisis, not an economic one. It is time the economists took over from the doctors, before the real pandemic spreads.It is difficult to imagine Italy not entering a recession (the world's ninth largest economy is now on lockdown). It is also difficult to imagine that failing to affect Europe and its largest trading partner, the United States.The stakes are higher this time, because there seems to be a coordinated effort to economically hurt many Western countries, and warn them away from the aggressive trade policies that Trump has so enthusiastically adopted.Although China bore the brunt of the virus's economic and human cost, many in Beijing will see a silver lining in the weakening of the US economy, and a distraction from Trump's trade wars that appeared to be escalating with no end in sight.President Trump has pushed through overdue payroll tax cuts and help for hourly workers — measures that will help both employers and employees survive. In the UK, Chancellor Rishi Sunak today unveiled a 'Coronavirus Budget'. But everyone needs to think bigger if they want to properly deal with how this new factor changes the status quo.To survive these shifts, the US, UK and others will need to protect the future of their businesses, large and small, and look for opportunities to benefit from the new economic world order, not deny it. Ignoring these changes will be even more damaging than any flu pandemic.Omar Hassan is a an economic development specialist and co-founder of UK:MENA Hub