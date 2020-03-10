© Alan Light – CC BY 2.0

"America deserves a Commander-in-Chief who knows what that sacrifice means and who will honor the sacred promise we make to our veterans."



- Pete Buttigieg January 6, 2020

"His six years as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserves, along with a six-month deployment to Afghanistan, makes a gold-plated resume not only shine brighter, but with an air of validation....



It's a chapter of his life that he invokes at nearly every campaign stop, a piece of his biography that has become nearly as central to his presidential candidacy as his Midwestern roots or his time as mayor. He mentions his credentials to distinguish himself from not only most Democratic rivals, but also President Donald Trump...



"Look, it's not like I killed (Osama) Bin Laden, right?" Buttigieg said. "I don't want to overstate what my role was, but it certainly is something that was dangerous."

Although the understanding of this by the US government was partially revealed in Chelsea Manning's heroic Wikileaks release, the idea US allies were funding to a large degree the men that were killing American boys and girls in Afghanistan has been something both the US government and the non-adversarial corporate media has been loath to discuss.

God help this country when someone sits in this chair who doesn't know the military as well as I do.