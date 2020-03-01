The Israeli Defense Minister, Naftali Bennett, said that the Israeli army aims to remove Iran from Syria within the next 12 months.Bennett made the remarks during an interview with the Jerusalem Post on Friday morning for which he made clear that the Israeli army set a specific and important goal, that within 12 months Iran should leave Syria.The Israeli Minister of Defense stated that Iran has nothing to look for in Syria, saying: "They are not our neighbors, and they have no reason to settle with Israel, and we will remove them from there in the near future."Bennett pointed out that "most of the targets in the past, they were convoys that entered Syria from Iran through Iraq, then to the heights of the Golan Heights or Lebanon, then the targets are now completely different", without giving further details.This comment from Bennett came after a fierce exchange of hostilities along the Gaza border between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).