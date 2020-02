An unsettling TikTok video, showing a drag queen dancing provocatively for a young child while adults cheer and laugh, has sparked outrage online, with many wondering how exactly the odd situation materialized.The 28-second long clip went viral on Friday, although it's unclear when or where it was recorded. A caption on the video explains that the "sweet little girl asked her mom to get a better view" of the drag queen.Others went so far as to say the incident was like "sexual indoctrination" and "child abuse."