Dr Can Erimtan, 28 Feb 2020

"Turkey has been at the forefront of the armed effort to unseat Bashar al-Assad from the very beginning. Even though in previous years Erdoğan and Assad had been the best of buddies, ever since the supposedly peaceful protests against Damascus came into their own, morphing into Syria's not-so civil war, he has been adamant about the fact that the Allawite-led regime in Damascus should fall and be replaced by a Sunni-friendly administration arguably headed by the Muslim Brotherhood and/or its proxies."

"[t]he problem is not the tragedy we witnessed yesterday . . . The problem is much deeper. We observe . . . that the current Turkish leadership over a significant number of years has been pursuing a deliberate policy of supporting the 'Islamization' of their country."

Freezing and Thawing and Freezing Again: Russo-Turkish Relations

"[b]an on import of Turkish fruit and vegetables, poultry and salt. [A b]an on sale of Russian package holidays to Turkey. [The] suspension of construction projects involving Turkish firms in Russia. [As well as] restrictions on Turkish citizens working for companies registered in Russia [and the] suspension of new Black Sea pipeline that was to boost Russian gas exports to Turkey,"

"I want to once again express my sympathy and deep condolences to the family of the Russian pilot who died and I say: 'I'm sorry,'"

"Syrian Turkmens settled in Syria with the Seljuks [1072-1194], the Turkmens at the Bayır and Bucak regions [, on the other hand,] were relocated there from Anatolia by the Ottomans [1299-1922], with the security of the hajj [pilgrimage] route and population strategy in . . . mind,"

Sochi and Idlib: One Man's Terrorist is Another Man's Freedom Fighter

"As for the Turkistan Islamic Party, things are a little different. These guys have been in Syria for seven years and have never constituted a threat to the outside world. They are committed solely to defending Idlib against regime aggression. As Uighurs, they face persecution in China - which we strongly condemn - and they have nowhere else to go. Of course, I sympathise with them. But their struggle in China is not ours, so we tell them that they are welcome here as long as they abide by our rules - which they do."

"[f]rom 2009 to 2015, there were a lot of terrorist attacks by the [Uighur] jihadists (here's an example). That's when China decided to really crack down. During the peak of the Syrian war, about 18,000 radicalized [Uighur] Muslims went to Syria and joined ISIS to fight Assad,"

"[o]ur military observation posts play a vital role [in Idlib] and they shall remain in place . . . we have informed [the Russians] that we will not permit [the realisation of] a civil massacre and a [new] migratory wave [of refugees]."

Russia and Turkey: Neighbours, Rivals, and Enemies or Friends

"Imperial Russia opened one of the world's leading centres for Byzantine archaeology in Istanbul [in 1894], the Russian Archaeological Institute - its purpose was to stake the claim that Russia was the correct heir to 'Czargrad' (as Istanbul was referred to in Russian circles)."

Currently in Idlib

21WIRE special contributor Dr. Can Erimtan is an independent historian and geo-political analyst who used to live in Istanbul. At present, he is in self-imposed exile from Turkey. He has a wide interest in the politics, history and culture of the Balkans, the greater Middle East, and the world beyond. He attended the VUB in Brussels and did his graduate work at the universities of Essex and Oxford. In Oxford, Erimtan was a member of Lady Margaret Hall and he obtained his doctorate in Modern History in 2002. His publications include the revisionist monograph "Ottomans Looking West?" as well as numerous scholarly articles. In Istanbul, Erimtan started publishing in Today's Zaman and in Hürriyet Daily News. In the next instance, he became the Turkey Editor of the İstanbul Gazette. Subsequently, he commenced writing for RT Op-Edge, NEO, and finally, the 21st Century Wire. You can find him on Twitter at @theerimtanangle. Read Can's archive here.