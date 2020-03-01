Puppet Masters
Erdogan the crypto-Zionist? Just as Turkey launches offensive with al-Qaeda in Idlib, Israeli helicopters strike Syrian military near Golan
RT
Fri, 28 Feb 2020 22:54 UTC
The rockets struck army positions in Quneitra early on Friday morning local time, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Early reports suggest the attack targeted the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which works in tandem with the Syrian Army.
An Israeli drone strike late on Thursday, near the village of Hader, reportedly killed one civilian, according to local news agencies. Quneitra Governor Humam Dibyat identified the casualty as a police officer.
"He was innocent. He was an honorable nationalist," Dibyat was quoted as saying by the AP.
Citing unconfirmed reports from Syrian opposition sources, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the man had been a "senior Hezbollah official," instead. Tel Aviv has yet to comment on the incidents, which both occurred near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
The strikes come amid a renewed push by Damascus to retake cities in Idlib province from opposition fighters, the last holdout for rebel militias that have for years fought to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. Turkey has vowed to go "all in" to prevent the offensive, backing a large rebel faction - the "Syrian National Army" - and even marching in its own troops. At least 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the effort, with Ankara saying late on Thursday that it's responding with air and artillery strikes.
Reader Comments
sbc 2020-02-28T23:24:53Z
Syria is like the last pork chop on the table that the gluttons are fighting over.
C-dog · 2020-02-29T14:26:34Z
Some day, Israel, some day. It's only a matter of time...
arcsmith · 2020-02-29T15:05:37Z
The usual zionist dirtbag actions. Lebanon, 2006 showed the world their real character.
