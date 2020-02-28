© REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi



At least 33 Turkish servicemen have been killed in an airstrike in Syria's Idlib province, while. Turkish officials attributed the strike to the Syrian military."In Idlib, Turkey's armed forces were targeted by the regime elements in an airstrike," Hatay province Governor Rahmi Dogan told the media late on Thursday. While he originally said that nine soldiers had been killed, minutes later the death toll was revised to 33, the Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing the governor.More Turkish servicemen have been injured in the airstrike, but their number is so far unclear. Dogan's statement comes amid a high-level Turkish security meeting, reportedly chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presumably focused on the incident.Unverified reports swirled on social media Thursday, claiming that dozens of Turkish troops were killed in a "Russian" airstrike, that dozens more were injured, and that the hospitals in Hatay were struggling to cope with the influx of the wounded. None of this has so far been confirmed by Ankara.Speaking to Anadolu, Dogan stressed that there was no shortage of blood at the hospitals, noting that medics have been "taking all necessary interventions" to treat the wounded.Erdogan's press secretary Fahrettin Altun told reporters in the early hours of Friday that Turkey is "responding" to the "illegitimate regime that has pointed the gun at our soldiers," by launching air and artillery strikes against Syrian targets. Altun even described the events in Idlib as a genocide, saying Turkey will not allow the repetition of "what happened in Rwanda and Bosnia" there. "The blood of our heroic soldiers will not be left on the ground," Altun said, according to AA.Turkish officials have called the NATO secretary-general and the US national security adviser in relation to the events in Idlib, Anadolu reported.. Hatay is the Turkish province bordering Idlib.While Ankara ruled out its pullout from Idlib, demanding Russia withdraws its support from advancing Syrian troops instead, Moscow has accused Turkey of supporting militants there in violation of the previously agreed arrangement to set up a de-escalation zone.