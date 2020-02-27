About the author:

Valery Kulikov, political analyst, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."

Recently, Ankara has crossed the line by transforming its supposed anti-terrorist operation in Syria into a full-fledged invasion. Essentially, it wouldn't stop in spite of Moscow's repeated attempts to talk some sense into its partner and the repeated warnings voiced by Damascus. In fact, Ankara has been answering attempts at pursuing deescalation in Syria by making provocative statements.Regarding the situation in Idlib, it should be noted thatIn accordance with this document, Ankara was supposed to ensure the separation of radical militants, including those from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization from "moderate forces" represented by the so-called "National Liberation Front" (NLF) backed by Turkish authorities. However, instead of following these guidelines,Then, Ankara took a step too far bywhich led to a serious aggravation of the armed conflict in northwestern Syria and could have resulted in completely unforeseen consequences.At the same time, Erdogan noted that Ankara's continuous military build-up in the north-west of Syria was just a "matter of time". Speaking with the leading figures of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP),in spite of the "high price" Turkey could pay for it and regardless of what Russia could offer him at a negotiation table. It's clear that theIn fact, it has been redeploying its troops since mid-February, when trucks carrying Turkish armored vehicles and military personnel started arriving to the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic.This build-up allowed the Turkish Armed Forces and the radical militants that it supports to launch a counteroffensive. According to latest reports, the advancing "armed opposition" units are supported by the Turkish regular units in the south-eastern regions of the Idlib Governorate. Attacks by this strange alliance are expected in such town as Atareb and Taftanaz, where those opposing the Syrian government have now a massive ground presence covered by the Turkish Air Force. And this build-up is being carried on in spite of the fact that the entire airspace of northwestern Syria is controlled by Russian air defense units stationed at the Khmeimim airbase.Under these conditions,giving Damascus permission to use S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems at its discretion against any potential threat. Therefore, representatives of the high command of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), citing of the overt Turkish aggression that has already resulted in the deaths of more than a hundred Syrian soldiers over the past month, announced thatwhich means that the intruding aircraft will be downed without any delays or further proceedings. The SAA air force and air defense units have already received official orders demanding them to shoot down all aircraft violating Syria's exclusive sovereignty over its airspace.by sowing even more seeds of disagreement between Ankara and Moscow, thus undermining the deployment of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey that Ankara has already purchased.The United States has been seeking ways to force its NATO ally into abandoning this idea altogether. However, so far all of Washington's efforts to prevent Ankara from getting Russian-produced missile systems deployed have fallen short.In new attempts to demonstrate Ankara who's calling the shots, a representative of the North Atlantic alliance announced mid-February thatdue to the deaths of Turkish servicemen in Idlib, as NATO will not consider the option of providing military assistance to Ankara to support its operation in Syria.It is also noteworthy thatthat allowed information gathering through the use of UAV, as Turkey was a part of it. According to unnamed US officials, who provided this information to Reuters on condition of anonymity, this decision was taken last October after Ankara's invasion of northeast Syria with the launching of a ground operation against an American ally stationed in that area - the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).However, Turkish authorities are yet to respond to those steps taken by Washington, as they're heeding the rapidly worsening relations with Moscow and the omnipresent threat of US sanctions being introduced against Ankara over its decision to purchase the S-400. It's obvious that since 2015, Turkey has been trying to escape NATO to become a part of the emerging Eurasian bloc of countries. This process has pretty much become irreversible at this point, in spite of the bumpy road ahead and various ups and downs.At this historical crossroads,as a new way forward. This, in particular, is evidenced by official numbers, as Russia is now the leading trading partner of Turkey, followed by China and Germany, as Turkey's energy security depends on its immediate neighbours. Therefore, it is nearly impossible for Turkey to pull an one-eighty turn at this point, even if it wanted to.That is whyIn addition, the Turkish leader has already started losing support at home, which is confirmed by the Turkish Pulse 2020 study conducted by the Turkish polling company MetroPOLL. Among the main reasons of this phenomenon are Erdogan's ill-conceived actions in Syria and Libya, together with the intensification of the humanitarian crisis in Turkey itself, where living standards keep dropping.Erdogan is well aware that among his immediate entourageTo achieve this end, the US is taking advantage of Washington-controlled politicians and individual NATO generals that push the notion about the need of Turkey's intervention in Syria and Libya among the local elites, with Turkey being the ultimate loser in both of these.