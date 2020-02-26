© National Antarctic Scientific Center of Ukraine / Andrey Zotov

Ukrainian polar station in the Antarctic has turned into a horror movie set after the snow around it turned a bloody red. But scientists appear unfazed, offering an explanation for the strange phenomenon.Photos from the Vernadsky research base were posted on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science, which said thatHowever, the ministry assured its followers that there was no reason for concern over the wellbeing of the station's inhabitants, and mentioned no bad omens either.The snow had changed its colorRed snow isn't unique to the South Pole; it's also encountered in the Arctic, the Alps and other mountainous regions. And witnesses say that it smells like watermelon.