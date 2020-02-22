© Metropolitan police/PA



A supporter of Islamic State has pleaded guilty to plotting to bomb St Paul's Cathedral and a hotel.Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Hayes, west London, admitted preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications at a hearing at the Old Bailey.It was alleged Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives, and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the cathedral and a hotel as locations to plant bombs.She prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to Isis between August 2019 and October 2019. She also shared terrorist documents via groups using the Telegram messaging app over the same period.The defendant spoke quietly as she entered her guilty pleas before Mr Justice Sweeney in court on Friday.Sweeney ordered pre-sentence reports before sentencing on 12 May. The judge ordered that the defence should serve any psychiatric report by 3 April.The court heard how Shaikh had carried out research before settling on her plan betweenShaikh travelled to central London and stayed at a hotel as part of her reconnaissance.She scoped out St Paul's security and looked for the "best place" to plant a second explosive device, the court heard., the prosecution alleged.In encrypted chat with an undercover officer last August,Shaikh expressed a desire to target a church or somewhere "historical" on a day like Christmas or Easter to "kill more", according to the case summary.In September last year, she revealed her plan to stay in a hotel near St Paul's then check out the cathedral and "take photos like a tourist".On 24 September last year she met the fake explosive expert's wife in Uxbridge to hand over her bags.Then on 13 October, the female undercover officer cancelled a second meeting and police forced their way into Shaikh's flat to arrest her.In a police interview,, admitted posting extremist material and the plot, although she said she may not have gone through with it.