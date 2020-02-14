Comment: What a wild idea.
But if we entertain it, does this mean we'll have to find a new source of schadenfreude?...
Meanwhile the mainstream media focuses on press censorship, forced quarantines and an alleged lack of transparency from the Chinese authorities.
Hold on a second! Surely some of the measures that China's put in place are worth a bit of praise?! This week, Polly makes the case for cutting China some slack!
Comment: Not only 'how about cutting them some slack'... how about considering - as Boiko herself suggests - that China's massive response to the outbreak - at huge cost to its economy - is her 'taking one for the team'?
We realize this is somewhere most Westerners can't go because they have no living experience of decent, ethics-based governance, but it is theoretically possible!