Irish MEP Mick Wallace has been reprimanded for referring to Venezuela's self-declared president Juan Guaido as an "unelected gobshite" during remarks at the European Parliament.Wallace, an Independents 4 Change MEP, was speaking Wednesday about Venezuela's ongoing political crisis and the European Parliament's recent decision to recognize Guaido as the country's interim president, when he slipped the insult in.Dressed in a neon green t-shirt, the clearly irate MEP said the decision was "" and a "disgrace on the part of the member states of Europe" that so many of them have recognized an "unelected gobshite.""Gobshite" is a favorite Irish term for a less-than-competent individual.The Ireland South MEP was quickly admonished by the parliament's vice president Rainer Wieland. "Now, you did use the word 'gobshite' sir, and I would reprimand you over that," he said., saying that Guaido "is" in fact a gobshite and the parliament's recognition of him is "outrageous."Fellow Independents 4 Change MEP Clare Daly also tweeted in support of Wallace, saying that his remark was "probably the best contribution EVER" on Guaido at the European Parliament.Guaido attempted to seize power from President Nicolas Maduro by force last January, with US support. Two CIA-backed coup attempts failed, however, and Maduro remains Venezuela's president, although the US and about 50 other countries have recognized the unelected Guaido as the 'interim leader,' despite no election having taken place.