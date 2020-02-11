Puppet Masters
US promises 'enormous pressure' on Tehran over... failed satellite launch?
RT
Tue, 11 Feb 2020 19:31 UTC
Washington used the occasion to once again slam Iran and the 2015 deal on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, from which the US itself unilaterally withdrew back in 2018.
Since then, America has been hell-bent on stopping the Iranian missile program, seemingly at any cost, introducing several tranches of heavy restrictions on Tehran and threatening other nations - including some of America's allies - with secondary sanctions if they don't toe the US line on dealing with Iran.
Now, the US has decided that a failed satellite launch by Iran is a good enough reason to remind the world that Washington will stop at nothing to achieve its Iran policy goals. The fact that the launch was peaceful and did not even fulfill its stated objective hasn't been a deterrent.
"Each launch, whether failed or not, further allows Iran to gain experience using such technologies that could benefit its missile programs under the guise of a peaceful space program," Pompeo warned in his statement on the incident, adding that "the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism should not be allowed to develop and test ballistic missiles."
He then said that the US "will continue to impose enormous pressure on the regime to change its behavior."
On Sunday, Iran launched a scientific satellite which was supposed to collect imagery of Earth to help, in particular, with studies of earthquakes. However, it failed to reach orbit despite what was initially a successful launch.
Earlier the same day, Tehran also unveiled a new ballistic missile featuring a composite-built engine that is supposed to increase its operational range to potentially cover 500km. Last week, the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also mocked the US sanctions campaign against his nation by saying that it actually allowed Iran to develop its domestic industries - including the military one - without relying on imports. Iran has turned American pressure into "opportunities," he said.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Trump's greatest vulnerability is the economy - just ask poor Americans
- Voice on the Ground: Quarantine, Quakes and Coronavirus life in Sichuan, China
- Rape counselor and preschool teacher among suspects arrested in Ohio child sex sting
- Donated blood found to contain traces of caffeine, cough medicine and Xanax
- Extremely low pressure stops air traffic over northern Norway for first time ever
- US promises 'enormous pressure' on Tehran over... failed satellite launch?
- Virginia House of Delegates passes gun ban, confiscation bill
- Inside track: National security mandarins groomed Pete Buttigieg, managed his future
- Google set to fund Young Turks online course for creating 'local news' content. What could go wrong?
- Feds seek 7 to 9-year prison sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone
- Keiser Report: Trade deficit Trump wants to eliminate is a lifeline for US dollar
- AG Barr: Giuliani has been giving Ukraine data to the Justice Department
- 'A total racist!' Trump helps 'cancel' Bloomberg on Twitter who's audio blames minorities for '95% of murders'
- Philippines shreds key military treaty with US
- Abbas urges UNSC to reject 'deal of the century' peace plan: It's 'like Swiss cheese!'
- Judge Sullivan cancels General Flynn's sentencing until further notice
- Rise and fall of Merkel's 'mini-me'
- Russia & Ukraine announce new negotiators: Relations slowly warming up?
- Copy the best: Indonesia to create sovereign wealth fund based on Russian model
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- US promises 'enormous pressure' on Tehran over... failed satellite launch?
- Inside track: National security mandarins groomed Pete Buttigieg, managed his future
- Feds seek 7 to 9-year prison sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone
- Keiser Report: Trade deficit Trump wants to eliminate is a lifeline for US dollar
- AG Barr: Giuliani has been giving Ukraine data to the Justice Department
- 'A total racist!' Trump helps 'cancel' Bloomberg on Twitter who's audio blames minorities for '95% of murders'
- Philippines shreds key military treaty with US
- Abbas urges UNSC to reject 'deal of the century' peace plan: It's 'like Swiss cheese!'
- Judge Sullivan cancels General Flynn's sentencing until further notice
- Rise and fall of Merkel's 'mini-me'
- Copy the best: Indonesia to create sovereign wealth fund based on Russian model
- Vostok Oil project will boost Russia's GDP & strengthen country's position in the Arctic - Putin
- Irish reunification now on the table - former Foreign Office head
- SOTT Focus: New Leaks Shatter OPCW's Attacks on Douma Whistleblowers
- 'Stop your cyber intrusion & surveillance,' China tells US after indictment of Chinese military in Equifax hack
- Soleimani could have 'easily' killed American commanders ANYWHERE in Middle East...but chose stability - Rouhani
- Is Pete Buttigieg the Israel lobby's choice for US President?
- Europe's green deal: Same hysteria, same destruction
- China, Russia to defy US sanctions over support to Venezuela
- What really happened to Ukraine's missing gold?
- Trump's greatest vulnerability is the economy - just ask poor Americans
- Voice on the Ground: Quarantine, Quakes and Coronavirus life in Sichuan, China
- Rape counselor and preschool teacher among suspects arrested in Ohio child sex sting
- Virginia House of Delegates passes gun ban, confiscation bill
- Google set to fund Young Turks online course for creating 'local news' content. What could go wrong?
- Russia & Ukraine announce new negotiators: Relations slowly warming up?
- The age of celebrity is dead
- Man throws away winning $100,000 lottery ticket, realizes mistake just in time
- Major win for Saudi women as courts scrap 'secret divorce' and will enforce split even if husbands don't show up
- Russian oil & gas firms plan to invest $20 BILLION in Iraq's energy industry
- 'Perfect metaphor': Sign collapses as Iowa Democratic Chair explains caucus disaster
- Two US soldiers killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan, two more injured - Taliban claims it
- 11 things you really need to stop recycling
- India: 2 of 3 confirmed coronavirus patients have RECOVERED from deadly illness
- UK home ownership among people aged 35-44 has plunged as wages continue to stagnate and house prices soar
- Four Chinese military hackers charged with massive 2017 Equifax breach
- China dismisses coronavirus bioweapon rumors, infection rates fall for 4th day
- The nightmare of airport facial recognition
- Some Americans would rather die by meteor than see Trump re-elected
- From 'artificially inseminated cows' to a John Bolton joke: Oscars 2020 Top 5 cringiest 'woke' moments
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Russia declassifies pre-Yalta conference photos: Churchill, FDR in Sevastopol, Crimea
- Neanderthal genes found for first time in African populations
- Scientists have found 330-million-year-old sharks fossilized in a Kentucky cave
- Wreck found believed to be 95-year-old ship that vanished near Bermuda Triangle
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- Best of the Web: Coronavirus came from meteor which hit China last year, claims scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
- A new implant for blind people jacks directly into the brain
- State of The Climate Report 2020
- A new space race? US, China, Russia, and Europe all plan for moon bases
- New Comet C/2020 B3 (Rankin)
- Living giant trees store millennia of clues to historic climates and societies
- Dark Emulator: AI program created to predict Universe's structure, solve mysteries of dark matter and dark energy
- ALMA telescope catches beautiful outcome of stellar fight
- Extremely low pressure stops air traffic over northern Norway for first time ever
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record food prices China, summer snow Australia and dragon clouds
- Storm Ciara latest: Six dead across Europe as hurricane-force winds sweep through the continent
- Huge snowfalls in the Rockies - up to 5 feet in 4 days
- India, Pakistan should brace for 'twin invasion' of locusts from Horn of Africa & Iran, UN warns
- Ultra-rare snow carpets Baghdad - only its second snowfall in a century
- Fresh snow reaches mid-level of Hawaii mountain
- Erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano pours molten lava across Reunion island
- 5-year-old dies after family pit bull terrier attack in Oro Grande, California
- Lightning bolt kills 9 people in Mozambique
- Mother wrestles river otter after daughter, dog attacked inside home in South Lakeland, Florida
- Torrential rain triggers flooding, landslides in São Paulo, Brazil - month's worth of rain in 3 hours
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Supply chain disruptions will explain away food shortages
- Violent jet stream helps bring Boeing 747 across the North Atlantic in record time - less than 5 hours
- Storms and floods prompt emergency declarations in Washington and Oregon
- Most snowfall for January in Cape Breton, Canada since records began 150 years ago
- Winter storm brings up to 15 inches of snowfall in just 8 hours to Minnesota
- Snow and ice set to hit UK after chaos caused by Storm Ciara
- Photographer captures one of the last 'burkitshi' females who hunts with eagles
- Winter storm brings over 50 inches of snowfall in 24 hours to Rabbits Ear Pass, Colorado
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Rooftop cameras capture another meteor fireball over Madison, Wisconsin
- Donated blood found to contain traces of caffeine, cough medicine and Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- Richard (Bud) Veech, the unknown scientist behind the ketogenic diet, dies at 84
- Best of the Web: Did Coronavirus outbreak originate in a lab? Novel sequence in 2019-nCoV Virus genome suggests man-made cause
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- Are mandatory antidepressants for children in the pipeline?
- Children's mental health is affected by sleep duration
- Boy, 11, dies of flu virus that attacked his heart despite getting the flu shot that NIH doctors say is a 'mismatch for kids'
- High and low exercise intensity found to influence brain function differently
- From vaccinations to viruses: Vitamin C is a potent antidote
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Early life adversity identified as top risk factor for mental disorders
- How much does our language determine behavior?
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
- Obese ISIS leader dubbed 'Jabba the Hutt' captured and hauled off in a TRUCK by Iraqi police
Quote of the Day
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
Recent Comments
The American Revolution is a good example of what would happen. During the revolutionary war, only 10% of the American population were actively...
Ha! And here an ol' bag's ass (cul de sac :P ) got sent to jail today... a NUN from wayyyy back. [Link]
She should have (and maybe did) written the (now) trope: "Justice delayed is justice denied." (Not that it would have made any difference; but SHE...
THIS is AMAZING. The pressure is so low (i.e., the air is so 'thin') that airplanes cannot fly!!!! WOWSA! RC
Pompous Pompeo - we need a better hybridized name than that. The bidding is hereinbelow opened! "Do I hear a "Pomp....?" RC
Comment: On the brink of war with Iran: US claimed it had 'intelligence' to blame Iran (Iraqi PMUs) for attack on K1 base