Back on December 27, 2019, the Trump Administration claimed it had 'intelligence' that(in reality, these would have beenAt the time Iraqi authorities said it was likely an ISIS cell, but the US ignored them, instead claiming to haveand proceeded to launch a US attack two days later hitting multiple Iraqi PMU facilities -Once again, history repeats itself.UKC News co-hostsanddiscuss the implications of this latest development. Watch: