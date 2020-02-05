"If a concerned parent consistently sees information in their YouTube recommendations that casts doubt on the safety or efficacy of vaccines, it could cause them to disregard the advice of their children's physicians and public health experts and decline to follow the recommended vaccination schedule. Repetition of information, even if false, can often be mistaken for accuracy, and exposure to anti-vaccine content via social media may negatively shape user attitudes towards vaccination."

Information Blocked

"In creating that arbitrary binary divide, Defendant Schiff ignores all the valid medical, economic, and legal points in AAPS's speech on vaccines. Defendant Schiff's false dichotomy does not recognize either the merits of AAPS's speech on the existence of positions-including AAPS's position in favor of informed discourse and informed consent-outside Defendant Schiff's simplistic binary division... While he is entitled to his opinion, his proposed censorship of other opinions is inimical to both the First Amendment and the scientific method."

False Dichotomy

"[AAPS] is not for a one-size-fits-all rule by government, and certainly not for distorting information by censorship. Once we censor information, how are new discoveries about vaccinations supposed to get out there in the public? Once you start to allow censorship, then you lock in an ignorant status quo, and there's no way for new revelations to become public."

"The scientific and medical communities are in overwhelming consensus that vaccines are both effective and safe. There is no evidence to suggest that vaccines cause life-threatening or disabling diseases, and the dissemination of unfounded and debunked theories about the dangers of vaccinations pose a great risk to public health."

But Schlafly says it's actually Schiff who spreads misinformation.

"The vaccine manufacturers themselves acknowledge that there are many serious harms, sometimes including death, that are caused to some people by their product. It's right on the insert for a vaccine product. There's also a fund that has paid out over a billion dollars to people for harm caused by vaccines. It's enormously difficult to recover that money, but they've paid out more than a billion dollars."

Pressure to Censor

"He can force through legislation that takes away Big Tech's immunity from lawsuits, and can cut into their profits through integration and trade policies. He can also subpoena them, require them to come to Congress before hearing, and answer a bunch of tough questions."

"We're not talking about limiting where somebody can hold a protest in a city. That's a restriction that does not have a huge impact. But when somebody starts to censor content, and block or disallow speech because they disagree with what is being said, all Americans should be outraged by that."