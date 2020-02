Earth has a new age: the Chibanian geologic time interval, which, thanks to a layer of sediment found on a riverside cliff in southern Japan.The Chibanian age was named after Chiba, the Japanese prefecture where the sediment was found, and was recently ratified by the International Union of Geological Sciences. an article in Eos said . At various points in our planet's history, Earth's magnetic north and south poles have swapped locations. When that flip happens, it leaves a mark in rocks around the planet. The cliffside sediment in Chiba, Japan,That polar flip, known as the Brunhes-Matuyama reversal, is still the subject of some debate. A 2014 paper published in the Geophysical Journal International used information from a layer of sediment found in Italy to argue that the flip took place in the span of a few decades. A 2019 paper published in the journal Science Advances argued, relying on information from ancient lava flows in Hawaii, that the reversal took closer to 22,000 years. As an excellent geologic record of this flip, the Chiba sediment could eventually help resolve the debate.