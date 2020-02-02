Society's Child
Hungary's public workers get big wage bonuses, salaries rise throughout the country
Fri, 31 Jan 2020 17:43 UTC
In the private sector, the 12.1% yearly-based wage increase doesn't count as an outlier, albeit it is a touch higher than the eleven-month average in 2019. Wages rose by double digits almost everywhere, but the acceleration in business wage growth is tied to three sectors: energy, water & waste management and transportation & storage.
Taking into consideration the first eleven months of 2019 (11.2% wage growth), we can be almost sure that the full-year average will remain above 11%, basically matching the 2018 figure. On the other hand, inflation accelerated, so real wage growth slowed somewhat, but the 7.5% real net wage increase still provides a significant boost to consumption. As for 2020, we also need to look at the increase in the minimum wage, which rose by 8% from January. Anecdotally, retailers are set to raise wages by about 10 to 15%. Given the accelerating inflation, employers will face a tough negotiating period ahead. We can easily see double-digit net wage increases for the fourth year in a row.
Comment: It's notable that Hungary defied a number of EU diktats, such as mass immigration, and it's now willing and able to deal out these pay rises, meanwhile those countries that agreed to EU 'quotas' are suffering: Germany is running out of social housing; France is seeing the biggest and longest lasting protests in its history; the UK's public services, like the NHS, are rapidly deteriorating.
