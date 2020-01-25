© Unknown



US Vice President Mike Pence's speech on the Holocaust left the impression it was American soldiers who liberated Auschwitz, erased the Soviet Union's well-documented act, and even used the solemn occasion to lash out at Iran.Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on Thursday, Pence said that it was "soldiers" who opened the gates of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945.whether accidentally or on purpose.a few moments later, when he honored the memory of "all the Allied forces, including more than two million American soldiers, who left hearth and home, suffered appalling casualties, and freed a continent from the grip of tyranny."Listening to Pence's speech, one might be tempted to conclude that it was these American soldiers who liberated Auschwitz, or bore the brunt of the burden of liberating Europe from the Nazis.What about the Red Army's 322nd Rifle Division, under General Pyotr Ivanovich Zubov, that actually kicked in the doors of Auschwitzonly to be 'erased' from memory by an American vice-president 75 years later? One word - "Soviet" before "soldiers" - would have sufficed to give credit where it's due.There is nothing wrong with being an American patriot, butboth entirely unbecoming of a statesman.Pence ended his speech by praising the US alliance with Israel and urging the world to "stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran" as "the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map."Meanwhile, at the same event,- representing the nations principally responsible for defeating Hitler and establishing the post-war world order - to address the challenges of the world today andUnfortunately, the gap between these two speeches seems to suggest that