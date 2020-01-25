© Image from YouTube



Finally, she reports, one honest MD said, yes, it was the vaccine that caused the severe damage to Corbyn's brain stem.

Could you image going home to find your baby murdered in his bed, out of nowhere.



You didn't get to fight for him. You didn't get to try and save him. Because all that you found was him dead.



And then you had people tell you, "No, it wasn't the flu shot. There's no way it could have been the flu shot that killed him. It was just a coincidence."



It wasn't a coincidence that he got it 14 hours prior.

