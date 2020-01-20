honolulu police
© REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Two police officers have been shot dead in the Diamond Head area of Honolulu, Hawaii, and the suspect remains at large. A huge fire has also broken out in the neighborhood.

The officers were responding to a report of assault when they were confronted by a man wielding a firearm, according to local news outlets. The suspect then opened fire and struck both officers.

The FBI said it is also responding to the incident.



A home the suspect was reportedly inside later caught on fire, with the blaze then quickly spreading to a number of neighboring houses. Firefighters were initially told to stay back from the scene until officers gave the all-clear, local media said.

Police are appealing to the public to avoid the area and some roads have been closed as the investigation continues.



A tennis tournament near Kapiolani Park was canceled due to the shooting, though police have said they do not believe the shooter entered the park. They have taped off the area as a precaution.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted about the shooting.


There are unconfirmed reports from local media that the shooting suspect was being evicted from his home on Sunday morning and stabbed his landlord, and it was this stabbing that police were responding to.

Multiple reports have also come through saying the suspect is dead. The man is reported to be somewhere around 70 years old.

Police appear to be off high alert on the scene as they are advising people that they can come out of their homes.