Two police officers have been shot dead in the Diamond Head area of Honolulu, Hawaii, and the suspect remains at large. A huge fire has also broken out in the neighborhood.The officers were responding to a report of assault when they were confronted by a man wielding a firearm, according to local news outlets. The suspect then opened fire and struck both officers.The FBI said it is also responding to the incident.Police are appealing to the public to avoid the area and some roads have been closed as the investigation continues.A tennis tournament near Kapiolani Park was canceled due to the shooting,"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell tweeted about the shooting.Police appear to be off high alert on the scene as they are advising people that they can come out of their homes.