© IRNA/AFP Kazem Ghane



© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi



© Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP



Iran's parliamentary speaker on Sunday warned of unspecified repercussions for the UN's nuclear watchdog if European nations that launched a dispute mechanism against the Islamic Republic act "unfairly."Britain, France and Germany launched a process last week charging Iran with failing to observe the terms of the 2015 deal curtailing its nuclear program, while Tehran accuses the bloc of inaction over US sanctions.The EU three insisted they remained committed to the agreement, which has already been severely undermined by the US exit from it in 2018 and Washington's reimposition of unilateral sanctions on key sectors of Iran's economy."What the three European countries did regarding Iran's nuclear issue... is unfortunate," parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.he said, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).in response to the US sanctions and Europe's inability to circumvent them.Iran's latest and final step in January entailed forgoing the limit on the number of machines used to make uranium more potent.The 2015 nuclear deal — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — was struck in Vienna by Iran, the EU three, the United States, China and Russia.It has a provision that allows a party to claim significant non-compliance by another party before a joint commission.The decision to begin the so-called dispute mechanism process comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US air strike, and the admission by Tehran days later that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner.Germany confirmed last week that the United States had been threatening to impose a 25-percent tariff on European cars if the bloc continued to back the nuclear deal.