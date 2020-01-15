The justices refused to hear Michelle Carter's appeal of a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruling last year upholding her 2018 conviction.
Evidence in the trial showed Carter repeatedly urged her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to take his life in 2014.
She was 17 and he was 18 at the time.
Carter's lawyers argued her conviction violated her right to free speech under the US constitution's first amendment.
Comment: Freedom of speech?! What a joke! That they would attempt to construe 'freedom of speech' to cover a psychopath convincing someone to take his own life just shows they are psychopathic themselves. Unbelievable!
Civil liberties advocates also raised concerns about the case.
It was the first time Massachusetts brought manslaughter charges related to texting.
Carter sentenced to 15 months in prison
In thousands of text messages, Carter encouraged Roy to "promise" to kill himself and helped him plan the event after he abandoned earlier suicide attempts.
"You just need to do it Conrad. The more you push it off, the more it will eat at you," she wrote in one text to him.
"You just gotta do it babe, you can't think about it," she wrote in another.
"You're just making it harder on yourself by pushing it off, you just have to do it," she wrote in another.
Carter was indicted in 2015.
Moniz subsequently ordered her to serve 15 months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence in prison. She started serving her sentence after the appeals court ruling.
