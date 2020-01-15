© AP: Charles Krupa



Carter sentenced to 15 months in prison

A Massachusetts woman who goaded her boyfriend into killing himself with numerous text messages and phone calls has lost her bid to appeal her manslaughter conviction in the US Supreme Court.She was 17 and he was 18 at the time.Civil liberties advocates also raised concerns about the case.It was the first time Massachusetts brought manslaughter charges related to texting.In thousands of text messages, Carter encouraged Roy to "promise" to kill himself and helped him plan the event after he abandoned earlier suicide attempts.Carter was indicted in 2015.She opted against a jury trial, leaving her fate in the hands of Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz, who found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2017.Moniz subsequently ordered her to serve 15 months of a two-and-a-half-year sentence in prison. She started serving her sentence after the appeals court ruling.