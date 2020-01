© Public domain image



© Map by Colleen Young in Ross et al. in Scientific Reports



Face to face with the Caribbean's earliest inhabitants

© Ross et al. in Scientific Reports



© William Keegan



Raiders of the lost Arawaks

Editor's note: You can read more about this work in this piece from North Carolina State University.

Christopher Columbus' accounts of the Caribbean include harrowing descriptions of fierce raiders who abducted women and cannibalized men - stories long dismissed as myths.But a new study suggests Columbus may have been telling the truth.Using the equivalent of facial recognition technology, researchers analyzed the skulls of early Caribbean inhabitants, uncovering relationships between people groups and upending longstanding hypotheses about how the islands were first colonized."I've spent years trying to prove Columbus wrong when he was right: There were Caribs in the northern Caribbean when he arrived," said William Keegan , Florida Museum of Natural History curator of Caribbean archaeology . "We're going to have to reinterpret everything we thought we knew."Caribs hailed from the Northwest Amazon, and archaeologists long believed they never expanded north of the Lesser Antilles.But skulls reveal the Carib presence in the Caribbean was far more prominent than previously thought, giving credence to Columbus' claims.Previous studies relied on artifacts such as tools and pottery to trace the geographical origin and movement of people through the Caribbean over time. Adding a biological component brings the region's history into sharper focus, said Ann Ross , a professor of biological sciences at North Carolina State University and the study's lead author.Ross said.Looking at ancient faces shows, which supports a previous hypothesis based on similarities in stone tools.., a journey also documented in pottery."I had been stumped for years because I didn't have this Bahamian component," Ross said. "Those remains were so key. This will change the perspective on the people and peopling of the Caribbean."For Keegan, the discovery lays to rest a puzzle that pestered him for years: why a type of pottery known as Meillacoid appears in Hispaniola by A.D. 800, Jamaica around 900 and the Bahamas around 1000.Keegan had been stumped for years by the appearance of a distinct type of pottery in Hispaniola, Jamaica and the Bahamas. He now believes it is the cultural fingerprint of a Carib invasion and likely originated in the Carib homeland of South America."Why was this pottery so different from everything else we see? That had bothered me," he said. "It makes sense that."Keegan said.So, was there any substance to the tales of cannibalism?Possibly, Keegan said.Arawaks and Caribs were enemies, but they often lived side by side with occasional intermarriage before blood feuds erupted, he said."It's almost a 'Hatfields and McCoys' kind of situation," Keegan said.If you need to frighten your enemies, that's a really good way to do it."Whether or not it was accurate, the European perception that Caribs were cannibals had a tremendous impact on the region's history, he said. The Spanish monarchy initially insisted that indigenous people be paid for work and treated with respect, but reversed its position after receiving reports that they refused to convert to Christianity and ate human flesh."The crown said, 'Well, if they're going to behave that way, they can be enslaved,'" Keegan said. "All of a sudden, every native person in the entire Caribbean became a Carib as far as the colonists were concerned."The study was published in Scientific Reports.Michael Pateman of the Turks and Caicos National Museum and Colleen Young of the University of Missouri also co-authored the study.The research was funded by the National Museum of the Bahamas' Antiquities, Monuments and Museum Corporation and the Florida Museum's Caribbean Archaeology endowment.