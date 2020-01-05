Society's Child
Israeli teens arrested for planning 'price-tag attack' on West Bank Palestinian village
Times of Israel
Thu, 02 Jan 2020 13:15 UTC
The two, ages 18 and 15, were pulled over while driving outside Bat Ayin and transferred to interrogation, a law enforcement official confirmed.
The Kan public broadcaster reported that the suspects had been en route to carry out a so-called price tag attack — an offense whose perpetrators claim is in retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies seen as hostile to the settler movement.
A spokesman for the Honenu legal aid organization said that the older teen has been served an administrative order barring him from meeting with an attorney for four days. The tactic is sometimes used by security forces in ticking time-bomb scenarios where enhanced interrogation measures are employed to prevent an imminent attack.
The arrests came two days after another pair of teens were arrested in Bat Ayin on charges of assaulting two police officers. According to their attorney Moshe Polski — also from Honenu — the officers were disguised as Palestinian workers.
Polski claimed that the officers had been acting strangely, thus raising his clients' suspicions. Moreover, the attorney pointed out that the ostensible Palestinian workers should not have been in the settlement to begin with because Bat Ayin has a strict policy against hiring non-Jews. In November, a Palestinian bus driver was assaulted during stops in Bat Ayin, leading the Egged public transportation company to briefly cease its services in the hilltop community.
Last month, two Israelis were arrested for hurling rocks at a Palestinian vehicle near Bat Ayin.
A security official told The Times of Israel then that there had been a notable increase in settler violence targeting Palestinians surrounding the Bat Ayin settlement in recent weeks.
These included a so-called Price Tag attack in neighboring Jab'a, in which the perpetrators vandalized vehicles and graffitied Hebrew phrases, including "Revenge for Bat Ayin," in an incident days after security forces razed a structure in an illegal outpost near the flashpoint settlement.
The security official said that many of those involved in the latest spate of violence had come from the outposts surrounding another flashpoint settlement — Yitzhar in the northern West Bank.
In October, the IDF declared the Kumi Ori outpost southwest of Yitzhar a closed military zone, following several incidents of violence in which residents targeted neighboring Palestinians, as well as security forces dispatched to protect them.
Due to the increased military presence in the northern West Bank, some of the hilltop youth, as they are known, traveled south to the Bat Ayin area, the security official explained.
He added that the current situation in the West Bank was reminiscent of the lead-up to the 2015 firebombing of the Dawabsha family home in the village of Duma, a terror attack that killed a couple and their baby.
Comment: It seems little has changed in a year, as the Settlers have become increasingly malevolent: