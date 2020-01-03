© Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool/Getty Images



"There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks. If we get word of attacks, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces, protect American lives. The game has changed."

"We are very confident that the integrity of that embassy is strong and it is highly unlikely to be physically overwhelmed. Anybody who attempts to overwhelm that will run into a buzz saw."

The U.S. may conduct preemptive strikes against Iranian-backed militias, Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned on Thursday, adding that he expects those groups are planning further attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq." Esper said ofthis week following U.S. airstrikes on the group in Iraq and Syria. The U.S. conducted the strikes after the group struck a base in Iraq, killing a U.S. contractor.With the deployment of Marines from Kuwait to the embassy and an Army battalion from Fort Bragg, N.C., to Kuwait,Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said.The Marines from Kuwait reinforced some 200 contractors and 50 to 100 U.S. troops who were already at the embassy, he explained.Kataib Hezbollah had been escalating the frequency and size of its rocket attacks against U.S. bases since at least October, Esper and Milley said, culminating in last week's strike.Milley said, unlike a string of smaller rocket attacks throughout the year. He did not say how he knew that or whether Iran directly ordered the lethal attack.Esper warned Iran against allowing or ordering further Kataib Hezbollah attacks, and scolded the Iraqi government for not doing more to curb the militia group, which Iraq considers part of its paramilitary "popular mobilization forces" even though the U.S. has designated it a terrorist group.Esper said, referring to calls with the prime minister and other Iraqi officials.The U.S. has "clear goals in the region," he added. "One of them is that Iran become a normal country and behave like a normal country."