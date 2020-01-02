© Screen shot/File



"They have to prove standing to be allowed into the lawsuit. They have to have some connection to the paternity suit. If I was hit by Hunter Biden's automobile, I wouldn't file to intervene in his paternity suit. You'd file your own lawsuit based on the tort.



"If they're bringing up issues that have nothing to do with the paternity of the child, they're not going to get anywhere with that. I haven't seen the pleadings, but it sounds like it's either for publicity or some sort of political purpose."

"One of the clearest indicators of a judge's integrity is when he or she recuses from a case. It highlights the ethos and values that make the judiciary such a powerful, separate branch of government. Our client sincerely thanks Judge McSpadden for his time and attention to what has become a difficult and convoluted child support matter."

in apparent attempts to get financial information on the former vice president's son.but the judge has said his interest was in the well-being of 1-year-old "Baby Doe," the child of Biden and Lunden Alexis Roberts of Independence County.Potential intervenorsof D&A Investigations Inc. of Longwood, Fla., andof Jerusalem appear to have other motives.on Dec. 23. It was stricken from the record that same day by McSpadden, who noted that Casey hadn't filed a motion to intervene.Casey filed a motion to intervene on Dec. 27, but McSpadden recused before ruling on it.Brent M. Langdon of Texarkana, Texas, Roberts' attorney, filed a motion Monday saying Casey's filing was "a scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations" that have nothing to do with the pending paternity suit.In his argument, Caplan said he was trying to get some of the same financial information that had been sought, so far unsuccessfully, byof Benton.Lancaster has received some financial information from Biden, but not "full and complete tax returns for any of the past five years," his 2017 and 2018 personal tax returns and other documents showing income, according to a court filing.McSpadden had ordered all income records of Biden and Roberts over the past five years. The judge also ordered that theCaplan said Hunter Bidenfrom "high level Chinese government officials and/or wealthy Chinese national investors."On Tuesday, Caplan filed 64 pages of "exhibits."Hunter Biden's business connections in Ukraine and China have been criticized by Republicans during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Hunter Biden's foreign business activities coincided with the time his father -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden -- was vice president.Joe Biden is a leading contender in that race.The Iowa caucuses will be Feb. 3, followed by the New Hampshire primaries on Feb. 11, the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina Democratic primary on Feb. 29.Dustin Duke, a Little Rock lawyer who has no connection to the Biden case, said the attempts to intervene sounded far-fetched:McSpadden filed an order saying he was recusing pursuant to the Administrative Plan of the 16th Judicial Circuit, which covers five counties in rural north-central Arkansas.Meyer couldn't be reached by telephone Tuesday.A hearing in the case is scheduled for next Tuesday at the courthouse in Batesville. Attorneys for Roberts had urged McSpadden to find Biden in contempt of court at the coming hearing for not providing financial information as ordered by the judge.According to the administrative plan, the four judges in the 16th Circuit "work together to streamline the handling of the district's workload. The judges of the circuit have always cooperated in handling heavy dockets and when conflicts occur," according to the administrative plan.According to Rule 2.11 of the Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct, "A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in any proceeding in which the judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned."In many jurisdictions, the term "recusal" is used interchangeably with the "disqualification." Lancaster, the plaintiff's attorney, said:Roberts filed the paternity suit in May, saying she and Hunter Biden were in a relationship that resulted in the birth of "Baby Doe" in August 2018.Roberts, a graduate of Arkansas State University, has asked the court to establish that Biden is the child's biological father and order him to pay child support and provide the baby's health insurance.On Nov. 20, Lancaster filed a motion with the court thatA separate motion filed with the clerk said Hunter Biden "is not contesting paternity."Biden's attorney told the court that Biden is unemployed and has been without a monthly income since May.