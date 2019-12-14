Puppet Masters
Paternity deposition: Hunter Biden must answer questions under oath including his financial record
The Epoch TImes
Fri, 13 Dec 2019 00:00 UTC
Biden, 49, will be deposed two days before Christmas in Little Rock, Arkansas, reported the New York Post and the Daily Mail, citing a court filing. The deposition will be part of a paternity case that 28-year-old Lunden Roberts brought in May.
The case is progressing forward after Biden took a DNA test, which showed "scientific certainty" that he is the father of Roberts' child, according to the woman. Roberts also said in a motion (pdf) in September that Biden verbally admitted that he is the father of the child, who is 1. Biden has not contested the claim.
Biden will have to answer questions about his financial situation, including how much he was paid per month to work for the Ukranian energy company Burisma; a lawyer for Roberts instructed Biden to bring "all exhibits" he plans to use in his defense.
Roberts also asked in a recent court filing that Biden admit "that you or an entity owned, controlled, or under your direction or supervision received money from a Chinese person, entity, or corporation for foreign (meaning international) or domestic (meaning the United States) investment purposes."
Financial statements were filed by both parties on Wednesday but details from the statements were shielded from the public view, as Judge Don McSpadden ordered. McSpadden had given each until the end of the week to submit financial details.
McSpadden suggested the case will be resolved at the next hearing, including custody and visitation. The next hearing is slated for Jan. 7, 2020.
Biden initially moved to get the case dismissed. He told the New Yorker this year that he did not have "sexual relations" with Roberts.
Biden was married for over 20 years to Kathleen Buhle before they were divorced in 2017. Biden dated Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden, for a period of time before they split; he married South African native Melissa Cohen earlier this year six days after meeting her.
Biden was thrust into the headlines in recent weeks when it was disclosed President Donald Trump discussed him and his father with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July phone call.
Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" the Bidens, noting Joe Biden bragged last year that while vice president in 2016, he threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid unless the country's leadership ousted Viktor Shokin, the top prosecutor.
Shokin was probing Burisma, an energy company. Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma for five years, making as much as $83,333 a month.
Biden has defended his work in Ukraine and China, claiming he made a political error but did nothing wrong.
