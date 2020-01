© Pixabay

President Putin recently stirred up a hornets nest by reminding the western nations of their own complicity in supporting the rise of Nazism long before the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was signed on August 23, 1939.What was this hornet's nest exactly?Putin spoke these words largely to point out a major hypocrisy which has taken the form of a European Parliament Resolution which was introduced on September 17 calling for European states to officially recognize that the 1939 Russian-German non-aggression treaty (called the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact) was the singular cause of World War II! The current Polish government has proven to be one of the loudest supporters of this bill which is especially dangerous as it is also one of the most strategically-located NATO members hosting the anti ballistic missile (ABM) shield in its territory as part of the military doctrine of " Full Spectrum Dominance " under the Military Industrial utopians of NATO and the American deep state.The Russian leader went onto sayPutin's reference to "tearing down monuments" pointed directly to Poland which has distinguished itself as the most enthusiastic annihilator of pro-Soviet WW2 monuments over the past 30 years. Since 1989, hundreds of such monuments have been torn down and although 200 still remain, their future is very questionable as anti-Russian sentiment has reached an all-time high. Other former Warsaw Pact nations which have followed suit in the destruction of pro-Russian monuments in recent years include the neo-Nazi ridden state of Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.Churchill had called Mussolini "the greatest lawgiver among men" in 1933 and in 1938 stated "were England to suffer a national disaster she should pray to God to send a man of the strength of mind and will of an Adolph Hitler".Lastly, let's not forget that the same Wall Street and City of London Banks which today are pushing for a global fascist world government had enthusiastically poured fortunes into fascist war coffers during the decade preceding WWII.So when Putin calls out the hypocrisy of western nations blinded by the lessons of their past, he is not so much concerned about the past, in as much as he knows that those who ignore their true history, are doomed to repeat it.