Sott Exclusive: 2019: Record temperatures, tornado, fireballs, and strange sky sounds in the Netherlands
Sott.net
Mon, 30 Dec 2019 10:35 UTC
Record Temperatures
many areas. People even skated on natural ice in the village of Deelen, where temperatures reached a record low of -10.2 C on January 21th.
The snowy and chilly conditions in January were followed by an unusual warm period with temperatures reaching 18-20 C, breaking the record for the warmest day in February since measurements began. Two months later however, unusual April snow hit northern and southern parts of the country.
July was a very bizarre month with both the all-time monthly cold record, AND the all-time monthly heat record broken! Talk about climate chaos!
It should be noted that while the mainstream media claimed that the high temperatures in July and August were caused by "man-made global warming", the Netherlands experienced similar temperatures, if not higher, in 1540.
Near the end of the year, the lowest ever daytime temperature for October 6th was measured at 9.6 C, breaking the previous record of 10.1 C dating from 1936.
Tornadoes and High Winds
On August 9th, a mini tornado touched down in the center of Amsterdam, above Amsterdam's waterfront IJ. Several people reported damage including part of a boat being ripped off, a piece of a roof landing on a cycling path and the awnings of a restaurant blown off. Thankfully no one was injured.
In early August, part of the roof of a stadium collapsed as a result of storm winds in excess of 100 km/h.
Noctilucent Clouds
On Wednesday night, June 13th and the morning after, noctilucent clouds appeared in the sky over the Dutch municipalities of Uithoorn, Terschelling and other areas. Noctilucent clouds have been occurring more often worldwide, as a result of the cooling climate.
Meteor/Fireballs
Fireballs were spotted in the sky over the Netherlands in September, October and November 2019.
On September 12th, a large, bright meteor/fireball was spotted in the sky over northern parts of the country. It was seen around 2.50pm above Langeoog, an East Frisian Island north of Germany. A piece as large as a "fist or a soccer ball" likely ended up in the North Sea. People in Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the UK also reported seeing it. A kite surfer happened to film the meteor/fireball (starts at 0:17):
Almost exactly one month later, another meteor/fireball soared over the Netherlands on October 13th. The fireball was also seen in Belgium, France, Germany, and Switzerland.
On November 4th, a meteor/fireball was spotted in the skies above the Netherlands and Germany. The American Meteor Society received 25 reports. The fireball was captured on video in Viernheim, Hesse, Germany:
Strange Sky Sounds
Strange eerie sounds coming from the sky startled Dutch citizens at least twice in 2019. As reported on SOTT.net, on February 6th, 2019, YouTube user 'Danny's Cafe' uploaded footage of strange sounds he heard (for the second time) in the skies of Nieuw-Bergen, Netherlands:
Near the end of the year, on December 9th and 10th, strange sounds were again heard coming from the sky in the southern Dutch town of Valkenswaard. A resident of the town, Roy van Zon, recorded the sounds and posted them on his Facebook page:
Sinkholes
Once a rare event, sinkholes have now become a common phenomena in many parts of the world, with the Netherlands seeing its fair share.
January 4th: A large sinkhole in the city of Maasdijk left 100 households with less to none tap water
January 10th: A 76-year-old woman falls into a 1,60 m deep sinkhole in the city of Oldenzaal, she managed to get out of the sinkhole
January 14th: A newspaper carrier fell into a sinkhole, the hole was about 60 cm deep
June 13th: Two sinkholes appear in Rotterdam
June 15th: A sinkhole appears on a highway near Amsterdam
July 16th: A car driver discovers a sinkhole on the road in the city of Enschede
July 19th: A pretty deep sinkhole opened up in the middle of a street in Rotterdam
September 22nd: A car gets trapped in a sinkhole in the city of Apeldoorn
October 30th: A sinkhole appears in the city of Katwijk
November 7th: A small sinkhole opened up on the road in the city of Deventer
These types of 'Earth Changes' - that are clearly NOT man-made - and are occurring worldwide, are likely to continue in 2020, and may - along with fireballs - increase in frequency and intensity. Explanations of why these changes are occurring can be found in the highly recommended book: Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection by Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk.
Amari Roos lives in Europe, holds an MSc in psychology, and is a keen animal lover. She has been a contributing writer and editor at SOTT.net since 2012.