© Roger Spinner - www.ogvt.org

© Marco H.

© Robin G

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 238 reports of a fireball over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland on October 13, 2019. Several AMS members captured photos and videos of the event.Video footage from AMS members 'Marco H' and 'Christophe F':Photos from AMS members 'Marco H'' and 'Robin G ':